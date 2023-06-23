Boone Forest Rally

Exciting news for Jackson County, Kentucky! The American Rally Association has landed, and they are looking for volunteers to provide support and assistance for the upcoming Rally Racing event called “The Boone Forest Rally” for locations within the stunning Daniel Boone National Forest. The event will occur September 22-23, 2023 within the Horse Lick Creek area as well within S-Tree Tower area and the Mill Creek Wildlife Management Area within the Daniel Boone National Forest. According to Director Erik Hubbard, the race is being sanctioned by "Backroads of Appalachia."

On their website “thebooneforestrally.org” the volunteer positions needed include: 1) Marshal, 2) Start/Finish Line Official, 3) Safety Steward, 4) Timing Official, 5) Service Park Support, 6) Radio Communications, 7) Spectator Area Coordinator, 8) Media & PR Support, 9) Registration, 10) Hospitality, 11) Course Setup, 12) Sales, and 13) Medical. Information explaining each of these volunteer positions is also available on their website. 