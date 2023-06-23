Exciting news for Jackson County, Kentucky! The American Rally Association has landed, and they are looking for volunteers to provide support and assistance for the upcoming Rally Racing event called “The Boone Forest Rally” for locations within the stunning Daniel Boone National Forest. The event will occur September 22-23, 2023 within the Horse Lick Creek area as well within S-Tree Tower area and the Mill Creek Wildlife Management Area within the Daniel Boone National Forest. According to Director Erik Hubbard, the race is being sanctioned by "Backroads of Appalachia."
On their website “thebooneforestrally.org” the volunteer positions needed include: 1) Marshal, 2) Start/Finish Line Official, 3) Safety Steward, 4) Timing Official, 5) Service Park Support, 6) Radio Communications, 7) Spectator Area Coordinator, 8) Media & PR Support, 9) Registration, 10) Hospitality, 11) Course Setup, 12) Sales, and 13) Medical. Information explaining each of these volunteer positions is also available on their website.
This initiative started in March 2023 when Director Jamie Strong of the Jackson County EMA, District Ranger Jason Nedlo of the Daniel Boone National Forest, American Rally Association Series and Competition Director Preston Osborn and Business and Marketing Director Jeremy Meyer, President Keith Gabbard of PRTC, Executive Director Erik Hubbard, and Special Competition Director Josh Redden of Backroads of Appalachia met to discuss the possibilities. Their expertise and enthusiasm for motorsports in the region were invaluable to the discussions, and everyone is excited to have them on board as the venture moves forward. Together, they are determined to make Jackson County, Kentucky a hub for rally racing in the United States.
The Backroads of Appalachia provide a fantastic playground for multiple Motorsport venues, and the talks have centered around working with community leaders and regionalism to make this dream a reality. The fastest broadband in the country will also be utilized for Rally coverage on TV.
The American Rally Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit stage rallying sanctioning body and a member-driven organization dedicated to the sport of Stage Rally. A wholly owned subsidiary of the United States Auto Club (USAC), ARA is led by seasoned Stage Rally professionals who work hand in hand with an experienced Board of Directors to deliver a framework for safety, competition, promotion, and education for all aspects of the sport. The common goal of our members, volunteers, and organization is a thriving Stage Rally program in America.
Founded in 2016 as a non-profit enterprise by leading stage rally organizers and enthusiasts in the United States, ARA has run a full national series of rally events since 2017. Their series sanctions many of the country's premier stage rally events - Oregon Trail Rally, Susquehannock Trail Rally, Olympus Rally, New England Forest Rally, Ojibwe Forest Rally, Idaho Rally, and Tour de Forest Rally. The ARA National Series also sees participation by the country's leading rally teams, such as Subaru Rally Team USA.
While it's still in the beginning stages, the movement forward has been incredibly positive. Stay tuned for more updates as we welcome the American Rally Association to Jackson County and Kentucky!
