The 2022 Christmas parade and festivities happened in McKee, KY on Thursday, December 01st, 2022. The festivities, which included the lighting of the Community Christmas tree in the square, routines by the Elementary Schools, Clogging on First Street, and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus along with a surprise visit from the Grinch and Santa Squatch began at 5:30 PM and lasted until around 8:00 PM. Save the Children and the Jackson County Community Collective gave away free books and crafts! The Christmas Parade made its way through McKee at 6:00 PM and ushered in Santa & Mrs. Claus. There was no registration required to ride in the parade.
The R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge donated six (6) high quality bicycles to kids based on a random drawing of tickets. The winners were: Kaidence McCracken (Little Girls’ Bike), Dawson Truett (Little Boys’ Bike), Cassidy Bingham (Bigger Girls’ Bike), Cody Shelton (Bigger Boys’ Bike), Riley Medlock (Big Girls’ Bike), and Jonah Morgan (Big Boys’ Bike). The Jackson County Fair Board was very grateful to the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge for donating these bikes and making these kids very happy!
Cassidy Bingham was one of the lucky winners of a bicycle donated by the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge
Winners of Bicycles Donated by R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge
Cody Shelton was one of the lucky winners of a bicycle donated by the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge
Dawson Truett was one of the lucky winners of a bicycle donated by the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge
Jonah Morgan was one of the lucky winners of a bicycle donated by the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge
Kaidence McCracken was one of the lucky winners of a bicycle donated by the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge
Riley Medlock was one of the lucky winners of a bicycle donated by the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge
Riley Medlock was one of the lucky winners of a bicycle donated by the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge
On Saturday, December 03rd, 2022 the 7th Annual Breakfast with Santa was held at the Jackson County Extension Office Conference Center in McKee, KY. According to Jackson County Fair Board Chairman, Brian Murray there were over 100 people who attended, enjoying a breakfast of sausage, pancakes, milk and juice for only $5.00/person. Every penny spent on the Annual Breakfast with Santa is going to the Jackson County Food Bank and the Sand Gap Food Pantry. Santa and Mrs. Claus were in attendance, with everybody getting a photo opportunity with them and a chance to give Santa their Christmas wish list! The Fair Board had beautifully decorated the Conference Center and the Christmas spirit was felt by everyone there!
The Fair Board wanted to thank the Jackson County Extension Service for allowing them to use their beautiful new facility, to Annville Town & Country Shell for providing the food, to all those who came, and to the Jackson County Fair Board members who decorated and served!
