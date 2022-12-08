Sheriff Isaccs and Grinch.jpeg

The 2022 Christmas parade and festivities happened in McKee, KY on Thursday, December 01st, 2022. The festivities, which included the lighting of the Community Christmas tree in the square, routines by the Elementary Schools, Clogging on First Street, and a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus along with a surprise visit from the Grinch and Santa Squatch began at 5:30 PM and lasted until around 8:00 PM. Save the Children and the Jackson County Community Collective gave away free books and crafts! The Christmas Parade made its way through McKee at 6:00 PM and ushered in Santa & Mrs. Claus. There was no registration required to ride in the parade. 

Christmas in Jackson County 2022

The R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge donated six (6) high quality bicycles to kids based on a random drawing of tickets. The winners were: Kaidence McCracken (Little Girls’ Bike), Dawson Truett (Little Boys’ Bike), Cassidy Bingham (Bigger Girls’ Bike), Cody Shelton (Bigger Boys’ Bike), Riley Medlock (Big Girls’ Bike), and Jonah Morgan (Big Boys’ Bike). The Jackson County Fair Board was very grateful to the R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge for donating these bikes and making these kids very happy!

Winners of Bicycles Donated by R.H. Johnston Masonic Lodge

