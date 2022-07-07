The Annual Annville 4th of July Parade was held on Monday. The 4th District Champion Jackson County Girls All-Star team served as the Grand Marshall of the parade. They won the District Championship last week defeating a very talented Clay County squad two consecutive times in order to secure the double elimination Championship.
Prizes were given to the best floats participating in the parade. Annville Christian Academy won for the “Best Overall Float”.
The float entered by the Foundation Dance Academy placed 2nd.
Third place was awarded to the float entered by the Annville Baptist Church.
The Flinchum Family won the honors for “Best Family Float”.
Mary Lee Flinchum, 91, was recognized as the “Oldest Participant” in the parade. Her husband used to be Mayor of Annville.
Carl Marshall received the “Fred Madden Jr. Best Citizen Parade Participant Award”.
This award is given in honor of Fred Madden Jr. who was always actively involved in the Annville Parade and worked tirelessly to help support the parade and the Annville community. Betty Madden reported, “Congratulations Carl Marshall on receiving this award at this year’s parade! I can honestly say you had the coolest “Float” at the parade today! I absolutely loved it! Thank you for always bringing a smile to so many, you are a true blessing! Fred Jr was always such a big supporter of the parade each year. This was so special to our family that the parade Committee would think of this. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for doing this. I can only pray I have made an impact on people’s lives like Fred Jr. His memory will forever live on. We miss him so much but things like this bless our hearts more than you can ever imagine! Thank you, Ruthie Halligan Sizemore, for making this possible!”
Ruthie Halligan Sizemore responded, “I have fond memories of Fred Jr. (Freddie) down on campus for many events but especially the parade. I thought it was only fitting to honor his service to the community. What better person to receive the award! Carl loves everyone in our small town and especially loves the campus of Grace Covenant Ministries.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.