It was such a special day at Annville Christian Academy today, as they dedicated the new “Ragan Reece Memorial Playground!”
The school reported via social media, “The spirit of The Lord was there and it was so wonderful, as family and friends told stories about Ragan, and how he loved ACA!
He worked tirelessly to push the school forward! His Mom, Linda, was one of the founders of the school back in 1985, so the Reece family has been very instrumental in the success of ACA. A big thank you to all the volunteers, staff, board members, and each and every one that played a part in this awesome occasion! The legacy and memory of Ragan Reece will live on, as he is a great example of how we should all lead our lives! To God be the glory!”
