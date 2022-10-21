Signage.jpeg

It was such a special day at Annville Christian Academy today, as they dedicated the new “Ragan Reece Memorial Playground!”  

Family with Signage.jpeg

The school reported via social media, “The spirit of The Lord was there and it was so wonderful, as family and friends told stories about Ragan, and how he loved ACA!  

Sign with Playground Visible.jpeg

Tags

Recommended for you