The Annville Christian Academy (ACA) announced that they are super excited to let everyone know that the private school will now be able to offer archery to their 4th-9th grade students! Through a grant application process, ACA was awarded $3500 from Operation UNITE’s Community Coalition to buy the startup equipment for the archery program. The school announced on their social media page, “We look forward to introducing NASP to our students this fall!”
The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4 – 12. Students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.
NASP® is an activity that doesn’t discriminate based on popularity, athletic skill, gender, size, or academic ability. It’s a different kind of team sport. It’s open to any student. Its biggest supporters are professional educators. Teams come together around one thing: Archery.
The Units of Study included in the Archery Curriculum were written by Education, Conservation, and Target archery experts to meet state and national educational standards. This enabled NASP® to speak the language of educators who are intent on teaching core content throughout the school day. These units were designed for inclusion in a school’s Physical Education curriculum but in a few NASP® schools these archery lessons are presented by history, language, art, and even a Spanish teacher.
The Instructor Training was developed so teachers in every participating school could be certified to present NASP® lessons that are safe for students, instructors, bystanders, and the facility. Teachers have a choice of being certified as NASP® Basic Archery Instructors (BAI – 8 hours) or Basic Archery Instructor Trainers (BAIT–24 hours). To date more than 100,000 people have been certified by NASP®.
