nasp-youth.jpg

The Annville Christian Academy (ACA) announced that they are super excited to let everyone know that the private school will now be able to offer archery to their 4th-9th grade students! Through a grant application process, ACA was awarded $3500 from Operation UNITE’s Community Coalition to buy the startup equipment for the archery program. The school announced on their social media page, “We look forward to introducing NASP to our students this fall!”

The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4 – 12. Students learn focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.

NASP.jpeg

Tags

Recommended for you