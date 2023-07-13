Chris Mathis

Chris Mathis, 41, of Annville, KY

Christopher Brian Mathis, 41, from Annville, KY was arrested on June 27, 2023 by Officer A. Jackson (Badge #3175) of the London Police Department (LPD). Deputy Jackson made the arrest while executing a complaint warrant (# E06310004543629). The complaint warrant was generated on the same day as the arrest by Detective Daniel Robinson (London Police Department 813). The warrant alleges that on June 26, 2023 Sgt. Drew Jackson, LPD took a report of a theft from a vehicle that was located in Lowes Parking lot in London, KY. The victim, Sara Caperton, stated that she and her father, Judge Michael Caperton, went to Lowes around 6:50 PM on June 26, 2023. While in the store she received an OnStar text alert stating that the door to her vehicle had opened. When she and her father went back outside a red truck pulling a trailer was parked on the passenger side of her vehicle. A male subject came up to them from in between her vehicle and the red truck and stated his name was Christopher Mathis. Mathis gave a business card to Judge Caperton for “Mathis Detailing”. Judge Caperton spoke with the man and also recognized him as being Christopher Mathis. 

Upon inspection of her car Sara Caperton determined that she was missing her purse with all her belongings and identifications along with a Glock 9mm pistol from her vehicle. Mathis told the victim and her father that he did not see anyone around her vehicle. 

