Christopher Brian Mathis, 41, from Annville, KY was arrested on June 27, 2023 by Officer A. Jackson (Badge #3175) of the London Police Department (LPD). Deputy Jackson made the arrest while executing a complaint warrant (# E06310004543629). The complaint warrant was generated on the same day as the arrest by Detective Daniel Robinson (London Police Department 813). The warrant alleges that on June 26, 2023 Sgt. Drew Jackson, LPD took a report of a theft from a vehicle that was located in Lowes Parking lot in London, KY. The victim, Sara Caperton, stated that she and her father, Judge Michael Caperton, went to Lowes around 6:50 PM on June 26, 2023. While in the store she received an OnStar text alert stating that the door to her vehicle had opened. When she and her father went back outside a red truck pulling a trailer was parked on the passenger side of her vehicle. A male subject came up to them from in between her vehicle and the red truck and stated his name was Christopher Mathis. Mathis gave a business card to Judge Caperton for “Mathis Detailing”. Judge Caperton spoke with the man and also recognized him as being Christopher Mathis.
Upon inspection of her car Sara Caperton determined that she was missing her purse with all her belongings and identifications along with a Glock 9mm pistol from her vehicle. Mathis told the victim and her father that he did not see anyone around her vehicle.
Detective Robinson was able to review the surveillance video from Lowes Parking lot and on the video he was able to determine that the vehicle Christopher Mathis was operating was parked next to the vehicle of the victim. The male subject identified by Judge Caperton as Christopher Mathis was seen exiting his vehicle on the driver’s side and walked around the parking lot and both vehicles. The video had zoom-in capabilities and showed Mathis walk in between his vehicle and the victim’s vehicle. According to the complaint warrant there was identifiable movement inside the victim’s vehicle while Mathis was in-between both vehicles. The video was able to show that Mathis, while in-between both vehicles, was there for a few minutes and opened the passenger side of his vehicle, which was facing the victim’s vehicle. Mathis closes the door but remains in-between both vehicles. When the victim and her father came out of the store to their vehicle, Mathis walks around the victim’s vehicle to the driver’s side and approaches the victim. Mathis then proceeds to talk with Judge Caperton and then the victim and her father leave the parking lot.
Judge W. Hammons, Jr. electronically signed the complaint warrant on June 27, 2023 and Mathis was arrested that same day. Mathis was taken to the Laurel County Detention Center where he was charged with: 1) Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP Auto $500 < $1,000; 2) Theft by Unlawful Taking or DISP – Firearm; and 3) possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Mathis is being held in custody under a $25,000 cash bond.
According to personnel at the Laurel County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office the case has been referred to a Grand Jury for consideration. A court date of August 18, 2023 is identified on the Laurel County Detention Center’s Jail Tracker as the next court date for Mathis.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and determined to be guilty by the court.
