Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Byron Grimes arrested Michael B. McWhorter age 29 of Annville, KY on Thursday night October 13, 2022 at approximately 8:13 PM. The arrest occurred at a business off Green Mount - Bond Road approximately 7 miles north of London after deputies were dispatched to a theft complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies conducted an investigation and charged Michael McWhorter with theft by unlawful taking $1000 or more but under $10,000. Assisting on the investigation were Deputy Austyn Weddle and Deputy Charlie Johnson.
McWhorter was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center until released on his own recognizance. He was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.
