Kentucky Performing Arts

Kentucky performers in music, dance, theater and storytelling who are interested in applying for the Kentucky Arts Council’s Performing Artists Directory can do so until March 15.

The directory is an adjudicated online roster of performing artists used by in-state and out-of-state presenters and others as a resource for identifying artists for performance bookings and projects. Selection for the directory gives entertainers access to the arts council’s marketing assistance program that supports Kentucky performers of music, dance, theater and storytelling.

