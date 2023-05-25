Amanda D. Clemmons, 39, of Paint Lick, KY was arrested on May 15, 2023 by Officer C. Baldwin. On the day of the arrest at approximately 3:55 PM Officer Baldwin was notified by McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore regarding a phone call Chief Sizemore had received from Jailer Brian Gabbard. According to the uniform citation (#EF76467) Amanda Clemmons had been arrested for a drug court violation by the Jackson County Drug Court. Upon arriving at the Jackson County Detention Center it was discovered that Clemmons had one small bundle of suspected methamphetamine, twenty-three (23) small yellow tablets determined to be 10 mg prescription Cyclobenzaprine, and twenty-five (25) oblong, white unspecified and unknown pills. All these drugs were concealed within her bra area. Officer Baldwin collected all the illegal drugs as evidence.
In addition to the Drug Court’s “Violation of Court Order” charge, Clemmon’s was charged with: 1) Promoting Contraband, 1st degree; 2) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), and 3) illegal possession of legend drug. (A legend drug (or prescription medication) is a drug, chemical, or substance that has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and can only be distributed to patients if they have a prescription from a licensed medical practitioner, as required by federal or state law.) (As used in KRS 217.907 to 217.917: (1) "Legend drug" means any drug defined by the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, as amended, and under which definition its label is required to bear the statement "Caution: Federal law prohibits dispensing without prescription.")
