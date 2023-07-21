Ricky Witt, 56, of McKee, Ky appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (07/17/23) for arraignment. Witt was arrested on July 12, 2023 after Trooper D. Holt (U/1160) and Deputy Chris Collins (JCSO/103) made an attempt to locate another individual to serve an active warrant. When the law enforcement officers arrived at the residence in McKee, where a tip had indicated the individual was located, they were told the person they were seeking wasn’t there. However, Michael Golden, Ricky Witt and Frederick Williams were at the residence.
In the uniform citation (#EK24313) Deputy Collins states that he had prior knowledge that Michael Golden also had active warrants. As Trooper Holt and Deputy Collins approached the residence they heard what sounded like movement in the woods behind the house. Deputy Collins went around the side of the house and discovered an open door. The officers entered the wooded area behind the house suspecting that the subjects inside had fled on foot. They located Ricky Witt and Fredrick Williams lying down and hiding in a thicket about 50 yards behind the house. Both individuals were detained by the officers. Next to where Witt was lying, Deputy Collins observed a blue tool bag. Inside the bag was a prescription pill bottle whose label had been peeled off. Inside the bag Deputy Collins located 3.5 acetaminophen and Hydrocodone pills (a Schedule II controlled substance) not in their proper container. He also located 15 Diazepam tablets and 1 Clonazepam tablet (A Schedule IV controlled substance). In addition, he located 4 Gabapentin pills (a Schedule V controlled substance) along with 1 buprenorphine (a Schedule III drug) and Naloxone. There were also 34 other pills that were not a controlled substance and 6.5 unknown pills. Deputy Collins also located a small white bottle that contained two separate plastic baggies on a leafy substance recognized as marijuana.
Approximately 5 yards from where Witt was lying in the thicket, Trooper Holt located a small black box. Inside the black box was 27.54 grams of a white crystal substance suspected to be Methamphetamine, 0.50 grams of a tan powder substance suspected to be Heroin, two Gabapentin pills, 1 Buprenorphine and Naloxone and 1 Diazepam. There were also two more unknown pills. None of these pills were in proper containers. At this time, Deputy Collins was made aware that Witt also had an active warrant for his arrest.
After placing Witt under arrest, Deputy Collins located and spoke with the other two subjects at the scene – Chasity Ward and Fredric Williams. Both individuals stated that the black box belonged to Witt. Witt denied ownership of the box. However, Witt was the primary resident of the property and he did not make any statements regarding any other owners of the box.
Witt was taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was booked and charged with: 1) Fleeing or evading Police, 2nd degree (on foot); 2) trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 grams Methamphetamine); possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (heroin); possession of a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (Hydrocodone), possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree (drug unspecified); possession of a controlled substance, 2nd degree (drug unspecified); prescription controlled substance not in proper container, 1st offense; and possession of marijuana.
At the arraignment on Monday, Witt entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 24, 2023. Judge Bailey-Lewis ruled that Witt should be considered a “danger to self or others” and also a “flight risk”. Witt is being held in custody under a $15,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the charges are simply allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and determined to be guilty by the court.
