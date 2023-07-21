Ricky Witt

Ricky Witt, 56, of McKee, KY

Ricky Witt, 56, of McKee, Ky appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (07/17/23) for arraignment. Witt was arrested on July 12, 2023 after Trooper D. Holt (U/1160) and Deputy Chris Collins (JCSO/103) made an attempt to locate another individual to serve an active warrant. When the law enforcement officers arrived at the residence in McKee, where a tip had indicated the individual was located, they were told the person they were seeking wasn’t there. However, Michael Golden, Ricky Witt and Frederick Williams were at the residence. 

In the uniform citation (#EK24313) Deputy Collins states that he had prior knowledge that Michael Golden also had active warrants. As Trooper Holt and Deputy Collins approached the residence they heard what sounded like movement in the woods behind the house. Deputy Collins went around the side of the house and discovered an open door. The officers entered the wooded area behind the house suspecting that the subjects inside had fled on foot. They located Ricky Witt and Fredrick Williams lying down and hiding in a thicket about 50 yards behind the house. Both individuals were detained by the officers. Next to where Witt was lying, Deputy Collins observed a blue tool bag. Inside the bag was a prescription pill bottle whose label had been peeled off. Inside the bag Deputy Collins located 3.5 acetaminophen and Hydrocodone pills (a Schedule II controlled substance) not in their proper container. He also located 15 Diazepam tablets and 1 Clonazepam tablet (A Schedule IV controlled substance). In addition, he located 4 Gabapentin pills (a Schedule V controlled substance) along with 1 buprenorphine (a Schedule III drug) and Naloxone. There were also 34 other pills that were not a controlled substance and 6.5 unknown pills. Deputy Collins also located a small white bottle that contained two separate plastic baggies on a leafy substance recognized as marijuana. 

