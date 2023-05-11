On May 08, 2023 Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Brandon McQueen, 37, of Annville, KY after he failed to appear for scheduled “Motion Hour” hearings in two cases on the District Court docket. Judge Bailey-Lewis granted a motion made by the Jackson County Attorney to void a pre-trial diversion in the cases (#23-T-00182 & #23-F-00045). Along with the arrest warrant a $200 bond was put in place for the case involving traffic violations (#23-T-00182) and a $1,000 bond was put in place for the alleged felony case involving drug-related charges.
McQueen appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (03/06/23) for arraignment on drug-related charges. McQueen was arrested by KSP Trooper Baker on Sunday, March 05, 2023 on US Hwy 421 just north of Tyner, KY. The uniform citation filed by Trooper baker states that while he was on patrol on US 421 he observed a white 2004 Chevrolet Impala with only one tail light operational. He conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and discovered that the operator (Brandon McQueen) did not have an operator’s license. McQueen’s social security number was searched in the Trooper’s database and it revealed that McQueen’s license had been suspended.
