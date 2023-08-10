A bench warrant was issued for David Daugherty, 56, of McKee, KY by Judge Oscar Gayle House last week. Daugherty was scheduled for arraignment in Case #23-CR-00043 on August 01, 2023 in Circuit Court. However, Daugherty failed to appear at the arraignment. Judge House issued a bench warrant for his arrest with a $50,000 cash bond.
On Friday, February 03rd, 2023 units with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, McKee Police Department as well as Kentucky State Police served a search warrant on a residence near Sand Gap, KY. Upon arrival at the residence, David Daugherty, 56, of McKee, Ky was outside where he was detained. Upon searching Daugherty’s person, law enforcement discovered a plastic baggy containing a white powdery substance located inside his pocket.
In the search warrant there were multiple pieces of evidence that was gathered that was consistent with trafficking in illegal narcotics. Inside the residence a “grow room” with three (3) marijuana plants growing in pots was located upstairs. Four individual bags were located containing a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana along with another bag of white powder suspected to be methamphetamine. Digital scales, a meth pipe, and a marijuana pipe were located along with several suboxone tablets and other pills including a bottle of Gabapentin.
Inside the residence, there were several firearms located including a rifle and a pistol. Daugherty was found to be a convicted felon and was in possession of the above weapons.
Daugherty was arrested and charged with drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; trafficking in a controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense (>or =20 But < or =120 D.U. Drug Unspecified); possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); cultivating marijuana <5 plants; 1st offense; possession of a firearm by convicted felon; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. Daugherty appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (February 06, 2023) for arraignment. He entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges.
A Grand Jury eventually returned an indictment and Daugherty was formally charged with drug paraphernalia – buy/possess; possession of controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine); cultivating marijuana <5 plants; 1st offense; possession of a firearm by convicted felon; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication the defendant is considered innocent until provided due process and proven guilty by the court.
