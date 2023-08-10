David Daugherty.gif

David Daugherty, 56, of McKee, KY

A bench warrant was issued for David Daugherty, 56, of McKee, KY by Judge Oscar Gayle House last week. Daugherty was scheduled for arraignment in Case #23-CR-00043 on August 01, 2023 in Circuit Court. However, Daugherty failed to appear at the arraignment. Judge House issued a bench warrant for his arrest with a $50,000 cash bond. 

On Friday, February 03rd, 2023 units with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, McKee Police Department as well as Kentucky State Police served a search warrant on a residence near Sand Gap, KY. Upon arrival at the residence, David Daugherty, 56, of McKee, Ky was outside where he was detained. Upon searching Daugherty’s person, law enforcement discovered a plastic baggy containing a white powdery substance located inside his pocket.  

Tags

Recommended for you