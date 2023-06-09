Marty Rose

Marty B Rose, 32, of McKee, KY

A motion hearing was scheduled before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday in Case #23-F-00019 involving Marty B. Rose, 32, of McKee, KY. Rose failed to appear for the hearing and a bench warrant was subsequently issued by Judge Bailey-Lewis. The Judge also stipulated that no bond would be allowed. A motion was made to void a pretrial diversion. The Judge granted the motion and an order was entered. 

Background to the Case

