Last week Gov. Andy Beshear signed an emergency regulation classifying all products containing tianeptine, an unregulated drug known as “gas station heroin” that produces opioid-like effects, as a Schedule I controlled substance. Tianeptine, which is available online and in convenience stores and gas stations, has no known medical use. It has been linked to serious harm, overdoses and death according to the Federal Drug Administration (FDA). The drug is approved for use in other parts of the world, where it is marketed as Coaxil or Stablon. In the United States, tianeptine is known as ZaZa, Tianna, TD Red and Pegasus.
Side effects from abusing or misusing tianeptine by itself or with other drugs, like antidepressants or anti-anxiety medications, include agitation, drowsiness, confusion, sweating, rapid heartbeat, high blood pressure, nausea, vomiting, slowed or stopped breathing, coma and death.
