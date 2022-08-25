Susan Bishop, 41, of McKee, Ky appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday for a preliminary hearing. On August 13, 2022 Sheriff Hays arrested Bishop while executing a complaint warrant obtained by Diane Runion alleging that on July 12, 2022 Bishop had unlawfully: received, retained, or disposed of movable property of another knowing that it has been stolen, or having reason to believe that it has been stolen by possessing a credit card that belonged to Runion. Bishop was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was booked and charged with “receiving stolen property”.
Prior to bringing Bishop to the Jackson County Detention Center, Sheriff Hays asked her if she had any drugs on her person and advised her of the criminal issues surrounding bring contraband into the detention center. After processing Bishop into the facility Sheriff Hays left the jail but was called by Jail personnel to return. A Jail employee (Brianna Horn Cook) had found and recovered illegal contraband from Bishop. According to the citation, Bishop was found in possession of four (4) Neurontin pills and one (1) suboxone pill hidden in her bra.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.