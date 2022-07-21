When the Jackson County Board of Education holds its next regular monthly meeting there will be one item on the agenda that has shaken the board members. The representative of District 5, Darron K. Marcum, unexpectedly passed away on July 13, 2022. Superintendent Mike Smith will seek approval from the board to declare a school board member vacancy for Educational District #5 as provided for in Jackson County Board of Education Policy 01.3.
Marcum had served as a member of the BOE representing District 5 for three (3) terms. He was also a member of the Site-Based Decision-Making Committee at the Sand Gap Elementary School and a member of the Jackson County Parks & Recreation board. Marcum’s dedication and hard work toward the betterment of our schools and community will be greatly missed.
