The representative of District 5, Darron K. Marcum, unexpectedly passed away on July 13, 2022. Superintendent Mike Smith will seek approval from the board to declare a school board member vacancy for Educational District #5 as provided for in Jackson County Board of Education Policy 01.3.
Marcum had served as a member of the BOE representing District 5 for three (3) terms. He was also a member of the Site-Based Decision-Making Committee at the Sand Gap Elementary School and a member of the Jackson County Parks & Recreation board. Marcum’s dedication and hard work toward the betterment of our schools and community will be greatly missed.
According to Superintendent Mike Smith it is his understanding that the majority of the board will appoint a replacement for Marcum to represent District #5 within 60 days following the vacancy announcement.
The deadline to submit an application for the board member vacancy in Educational District #5 was Wednesday, September 7th at 4:30 pm. The Jackson County Board of Education called a Special Meeting for Thursday, September 8th to review the applications. The applications were reviewed in Executive Session at the beginning of the Special Board Meeting per KRS 61.810 (1) (f) (k). In the upcoming week, another Special Board Meeting was called to conduct interviews. All interviews for the board vacancy were conducted during an Executive Session with the goal of having the new board member appointed and placed by the September 20, 2022 regular board meeting.
On September 20, 2022 the BOE held its regular monthly meeting. The Board announced the decision to appoint Veronica Hisel to fill the vacancy left with the unexpected passing of Mr. Marcum. Board Attorney Larry Bryson administered the oath of office at the beginning of the meeting.
The General Election in November 2022 will involve School Board representatives in District #3 (currently held by Debbie Nicholson) and District #4 (currently held by Gary Seals). The election for District #5 will be held in November 2023 so Hisel will at least serve until this election.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.