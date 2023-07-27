Aaron Michael Bowles, 23, of McKee, Ky appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (July 24, 2023) for arraignment. Bowles was arrested on July 12, 2023 following a complaint warrant (#E05510004551428) being obtained by Officer Chris Baldwin (MPD 304). In the complaint warrant Officer Baldwin alleges that on July 06, 2023 Bowles was complicit while Ulysses Collett attempted to take or exercise control over movable property of another with intent to deprive the owner thereof when Bowles was standing watch while Collett gained entry into a 2005 Buick Electra Van parked in the Jackson Valley Apartment parking lot belonging to victim Debbie Smith and riffled through the belongings within the automobile. Collett also attempted to open the doors of three (3) other vehicles including a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu, a 2005 Chrysler Van, and a Chevrolet Suburban. All of these vehicles were parked in close proximity to each other in the Jackson Valley Parking Lot. Bowles and Collett are suspected of either attempting to steal the vehicles or the contents contained therein. All of the vehicles were valued at more than $1,000 each. Bowles was arrested and charged with four counts of “complicity theft by unlawful taking or disp auto $1,000 < $10,000”. Collett has not been arrested yet.
At the arraignment on Monday Bowles entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for August 21, 2023. Bowles was released from custody own his own recognizance while awaiting his next court hearing.
