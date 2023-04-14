Jonathan Brewer, 37, of Annville, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (04/10/23) for arraignment. According to the uniform citation (EH81306) filed in Case #23-F-00065, Deputy Brewer and Deputy Collins responded to a residence on Saul Begley Road on April 06, 2023 after Jackson County Dispatch received a call reporting an altercation at the residence. Dispatch advised the officers that Jonathan Brewer was reportedly intoxicated at the residence and making threats of physical violence toward his Mother and Sisters who were all there. As Deputy Collins was on his way to the residence Dispatch advised that they were still on the phone with the caller and that Brewer had reportedly become physical with his Mother and one of his Sisters. Dispatch also advised that they could hear screaming and yelling in the background of the call.
When Deputy Collins arrived at the scene, he viewed Brewer going inside the residence through the front door and found his mother, Sandra Turner, and two sisters Cheyene Bowers and Shauna Bowers, locked inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. Turner advised Deputy Collins that Brewer has been extremely violent with law enforcement officers in the past. Shortly after this, Jonathan Brewer came back outside through the back door and was detained by Deputy Brewer. Jonathan Brewer admitted to drinking vodka and at one point stated he was drunk. As they were questioning Jonathan Brewer he asked who called the police and stated, “It was Mom wasn’t it, I’ll kill that b**ch.”
After this Sandra Turner began to explain wahat happened. Turner said she came home from work and found Brewer to be intoxicated and verbally aggressive. The situation escalated to a physical altercation when Brewer grabbed his sister, Cheyene Bowers (who is currently pregnant), by the neck with both hands and pushed her over a chair. Bowers stated that she couldn’t really remember what happened because she was so worried about her baby. However, Turner and Shauna Bowers both stated they saw Brewer wrap both his hands around Cheyene’s neck and push her backwards over the back of a chair. Turner then touched Brewer on the shoulder and diverted his attention which caused him to release Cheyene. However, Brewer then began pushing his mother and shoved her down the porch steps. After Turner, Cheyene, and Shauna got away from Brewer be began destroying items on the porch. Brewer ripped a gutter “down-spout” off the porch, ripped/kicked one of the porch railings off and broke it into multiple pieces, and broke the soffit that was the ceiling under the porch in several places. After this Brewer pulled a decorative hanger out of the ground and struck Shauna’s vehicle with it. Brewer struck the car hood and caused paint damage and a dent. The total damage was estimated to be around $1,000.
Brewer was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Detention Center. When Deputy Collins advised Brewer that he was under arrest Brewer stated, “When I get out you will be back to Saul Begley Road.” While on the way to the jail Brewer stated, “I’m going to beat his f***ing brains out,” referring to Brandon Marshall. Marshall is Brewer’s friend who gives him a ride to work. Brewer had stated earlier that he wanted to “friendship fight” Marshall. Brewer also stated, “All I want to do today is smoke a joint, smack Brandon, smoke a cigarette, eat a grilled cheese, and go to bed.” Brewer mentioned beating Marshall’s brains out with a rock and cutting his head off.
Brewer was charged with criminal mischief, 1st degree; strangulation, 1st degree; assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) no visible injury, and terroristic threatening, 3rd degree.
At the arraignment on Monday, Brewer entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. Judge Bailey-Lewis scheduled as preliminary hearing for April 17, 2023 and rendered the judgment that Brewer was a danger to himself or others. Brewer remains in custody under a $25,000 cash bond. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and found guilty by the court.
