Jonathan Brewer

Jonathan Brewer, 37, of Annville, KY

Jonathan Brewer, 37, of Annville, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (04/10/23) for arraignment. According to the uniform citation (EH81306) filed in Case #23-F-00065, Deputy Brewer and Deputy Collins responded to a residence on Saul Begley Road on April 06, 2023 after Jackson County Dispatch received a call reporting an altercation at the residence. Dispatch advised the officers that Jonathan Brewer was reportedly intoxicated at the residence and making threats of physical violence toward his Mother and Sisters who were all there. As Deputy Collins was on his way to the residence Dispatch advised that they were still on the phone with the caller and that Brewer had reportedly become physical with his Mother and one of his Sisters. Dispatch also advised that they could hear screaming and yelling in the background of the call. 

When Deputy Collins arrived at the scene, he viewed Brewer going inside the residence through the front door and found his mother, Sandra Turner, and two sisters Cheyene Bowers and Shauna Bowers, locked inside a vehicle parked in the driveway. Turner advised Deputy Collins that Brewer has been extremely violent with law enforcement officers in the past. Shortly after this, Jonathan Brewer came back outside through the back door and was detained by Deputy Brewer. Jonathan Brewer admitted to drinking vodka and at one point stated he was drunk. As they were questioning Jonathan Brewer he asked who called the police and stated, “It was Mom wasn’t it, I’ll kill that b**ch.” 

