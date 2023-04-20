Charles Adams, 39, of Berea, Ky appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (04/17/23) for a scheduled preliminary hearing. In Case #23-F-00016 Adams has been charged with burglary, 2nd degree; possession of burglary tools; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, 1st degree; and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing on Monday Judge Roberts ruled that probable cause had been found regarding three of the five counts charged against Adams. The case was bound over to a Grand Jury for consideration and possible indictment. Adams was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on June 06, 2023 to answer any potential indictment handed down by the Grand Jury.
Background to the Case
On Wednesday (January 18, 2023) around 2:40 PM the Jackson County Dispatch received a call alleging that people were stealing garage doors on a property located around the 13685 US Hwy 421. According to the uniform citation filed by Sheriff Isaacs when the sheriff arrived at the scene he observed three individuals. As he arrived he noticed one male motion to the other two that he was pulling up and subsequently all three fled on foot in an attempt to escape. After a foot chase that lasted for approximately five (5) minutes, Sheriff Isaacs was able to detain Luke Gabbard, 19, of McKee, KY. It was discovered that Gabbard had an active warrant for his arrest. At the scene was a black 1987 Ford Ranger and a small trailer. On the trailer was a disassembled garage door. Other items were inside the truck. Sheriff Isaacs noted that all the doors on the garage building as well as an abandoned residence had been forcibly opened. A crowbar and two hammers were discovered at the scene.
A report filed by Deputy Bryant indicated that a male’s coat was discovered at the scene bearing a letter with the names “Charles” and “Lisa” on it. These two individuals were subsequently identified as Lisa Gilliam, 41, of McKee, Ky and Charles Adams, 39, of Berea, KY. Deputy Bryant recognized the coat as belonging to Adams based on an earlier traffic he had conducted a few nights prior. Inside one of the pockets in the coat the law enforcement officials discovered a small bag containing a substance suspected to be methamphetamine.
After receiving an anonymous tip that Gilliam was travelling on foot going North on Hwy 421 near where the incident had taken place. A truck was supposed to be picking her up. Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Brewer located Gilliam and Adams on a traffic stop of the suspected truck. Deputy Bryant questioned Adams and he advised that he thought the property from which they were taking the items had been abandoned and the owners had died. He said the only reason that he and Gilliam had ran was because they saw Gabbard run.
Adams was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with burglary, 2nd degree; possession of burglary tools; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, 1st degree; and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). Adams was held in custody under a $20,000 cash bond while awaiting arraignment. All three of these defendants appeared individually before Judge Allen B. Roberts on January 23, 2023 for arraignment. Each defendant entered a plea of not guilty. Judge Roberts scheduled preliminary hearings for each of them to occur on January 30, 2023. Judge Roberts maintained the bails at $20,000 for each defendant. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
