Charles Adams, 39, of Berea, KY

Charles Adams, 39, of Berea, Ky appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court on Monday (04/17/23) for a scheduled preliminary hearing. In Case #23-F-00016 Adams has been charged with burglary, 2nd degree; possession of burglary tools; fleeing or evading police, 2nd degree (on foot); wanton endangerment, 1st degree; and possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine). At the conclusion of the preliminary hearing on Monday Judge Roberts ruled that probable cause had been found regarding three of the five counts charged against Adams. The case was bound over to a Grand Jury for consideration and possible indictment. Adams was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on June 06, 2023 to answer any potential indictment handed down by the Grand Jury. 

