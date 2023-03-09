On November 22, 2022 Judge Allen B. Roberts signed a complaint warrant (#E05510004391654) that was being sought by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy James R. Weaver. The complaint alleges on November 21, 2022 Heather Carpenter, 42, of Annville, KY had in her possession eleven (11) grams of methamphetamine. Based on this allegation, Deputy Weaver was seeking to arrest Carpenter and charge her with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = two (2) grams of methamphetamine). It wasn’t until March 06, 2023 that the complaint warrant was served. Carpenter was previously incarcerated at the Three Forks Regional Jail in Beattyville, KY. The complaint warrant was served by the Lee County Sheriff’s Department on March 05, 2023.
Carpenter appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (03/06/23) for arraignment on the allegations contained in the complaint warrant. Carpenter entered a plea of not guilty. Bail was set at $10,000. Carpenter bonded out of custody and is expected back in the court for a scheduled preliminary hearing on March 20, 2023.
