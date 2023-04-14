Logan Carpenter

Logan Carpenter, 32, of McKee, Ky

Logan Carpenter, 32, of McKee, Ky appeared in Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House last week for sentencing in Case #19-CR-00018. In this case Carpenter was charged with speeding, failure to produce insurance card, no/expired KY registration receipt, trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense (>= 2 grams methamphetamine), trafficking in controlled substance, 1st offense (heroin), trafficking in controlled substance, 2nd degree, 1st offense (<20 D.U. Drug Unspecified Schedule 3), trafficking in controlled substance, 3rd degree, 1st offense, (<20 D.U. Drug Unspecified), drug paraphernalia – buy/possess, and tampering with physical evidence, receiving stolen property $10,000 or more, and persistent felony offender, 2nd degree. Carpenter initially pled “not guilty” to all the charges.

However, Carpenter appeared in open Court on November 05, 2020 and withdrew his plea of not guilty and entered a plea of guilty to the charge of trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st & 2nd offense (methamphetamine). Carpenter appeared in Circuit Court on April 04, 2023 for the purposes of sentencing. Carpenter was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment under KRS.218A.1412. Carpenter was deemed entitled to 591 days of jail credit as of November 10, 2020. Carpenter also agreed to forfeit all cash seized. The remaining charges were dismissed. 

