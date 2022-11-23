Stephen Warren Hensley, 44, of Annville, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday, November 21st, 2022 for a scheduled preliminary hearing in Case #22-F-00114. Hensley has been charged with two counts of "Wanton Endangerment, 1st degree". At the hearing Monday Judge Bailey-Lewis ruled that probable cause had been found and the case was bound over to a Grand Jury. Hensley was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on January 03, 2023 to answer any indictment coming forth from the grand jury.
Hensley was arrested by KSP Trooper J. Montgomery on Saturday, November 12, 2022. The uniform citation filed by Trooper Montgomery states that the law enforcement official was parked at the junction of Hwy 3443 and KY Hwy 30 when a van operated by Emily Hinkle, with passenger Melinda Weaver, pulled up beside him. He observed a white Ford F-150 following extremely close behind her vehicle. When she arrived, she was already on the phone with Jackson County 911 to report an incident that had just occurred. Upon contact with Ms. Hinkle, she informed Trooper Montgomery that it was her boyfriend, Stephen Hensley, that was operating the white Ford F-150. She told the Trooper that Mr. Hensley had taken his truck and rammed her vehicle in the rear end. Both parties in her vehicle stated they were in fear of their life thinking Hensley would hit them again and force them off the road due to how hard he had hit their vehicle the first time. Trooper Montgomery observed some damage to the rear of the vehicle that Ms. Hinkle was driving.
