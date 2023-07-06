Clayton D. Bowling, 44, of Tyner, KY was recognized by Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis to appear in Circuit Court on August 01, 2023 to answer any potential indictment(s) handed down by a Grand Jury. At a scheduled preliminary hearing for two related (but separate) Court cases (22-F-00122 & 22-F-00095) in District Court on Monday, July 03, 2023, Bowling waived the need for the preliminary hearing allowing the cases to be passed directly on to a Grand Jury for consideration and possible indictment(s).
In District Court Case # 22-F-00122 Clayton Bowling, 44, of Tyner, KY has been accused of allegedly “intimidating a participant in the legal process” and “violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.”. In order to understand those alleged charges against Bowling in Case #22-F-00122, one must have the background on earlier cases against Bowling. In September 2022 Bowling appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court for arraignment on charges of alleged assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury and alleged terroristic threatening, 3rd degree. Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs arrested Bowling on August 29, 2022 while executing an arrest warrant obtained by his wife Crystal Bowling on August 23, 2022. The complaint warrant (E05510004324682) alleges that on August 20, 2022 Clayton Bowling intentionally or wantonly caused physical injury to Crystal Bowling when he took his fist (with his keys enclosed in his fist) and assaulted his wife causing visible injuries including bruising and lacerations to her face. Crystal Bowling subsequently sought medical treatment at the Manchester Memorial Hospital for her injuries. According to the complaint warrant, Clayton Bowling also threatened to kill his wife and to “mess her face up so another man wouldn’t look at her.” At the arraignment Mr. Bowling entered a plea of “not guilty” to both charges.
While Mr. Bowling was incarcerated a subsequent complaint warrant (E05510004344120) was obtained on September 20, 2022 by KSP Trooper Starlin Hacker (POST 07) alleging that on August 07, 2022 Mr. Bowling intentionally and unlawfully distributed to a third party, private erotic matter without the written consent of the person depicted with the intent to profit, or to harm, harass, intimidate, threaten, or coerce the person depicted; and the disclosure would cause a reasonable person to suffer harm when he distributed a video of the victim Crystal Bowling (described as his estranged wife in the warrant), who was unknowingly videoed while she was topless while changing her clothes. Mr. Bowling allegedly distributed this video and/or images from said video to third parties.
Mr. Bowling was subsequently charged with alleged video voyeurism and alleged distribution of sexually explicit images without consent in Case #22-F-00095. Mr. Bowling was held in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center while awaiting his next court date under a $10,000 cash bond for the assault and terroristic threatening charges and a $10,000 cash bond for the charges of video voyeurism and distribution of sexually explicit images without consent. Bowling was released from jail on November 09, 2022.
Case #22-F-00122 was initiated when Crystal Bowling filed a complaint warrant (#4394957) on December 02, 2022. The complaint alleges that on November 26, 2022 Clayton Bowling issued a direct threat to Crystal Bowling by way of his daughter saying, “You better talk to Crystal and tell her to drop them charges!!! I’m gonna let this person make a video where Crystal planned the house fire and I’m gonna tell how she had me and Arnett and Casey go hunting and her and Cody set the top floor on fire! I’ve got witnesses I’m gonna take to State Farm. She will get 25 years! I’m done with it! Tell her I want my truck back! I promise on my baby’s life!!” In addition, to charging Bowling with “intimidating a participant in the legal process”, the complaint alleges that Bowling violated the terms and conditions of an order of protection when he sent the aforementioned message to his daughter to relay to Crystal Bowling after he was served with an E.P.O. and a Domestic Violence Order that had been entered by the Jackson Family Judge on August 30, 2022 in Case #19-D-00032-002.
As in any case at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is assumed innocent until provided due process and proven guilty by the court. The next step in the due process afforded Mr. Bowling will be the conclusions and subsequent recommendations coming from the grand jury’s consideration of the evidence in the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.