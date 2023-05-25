The case (#23-F-00086) alleging kidnapping, custodial interference, instructional permit violations, and giving an officer false identifying information Elijah James Howard, 18, of Annville, Ky was dismissed on Monday (05/22/23) by Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis. The County Attorney’s office made the motion to dismiss all the charges without prejudice during a scheduled preliminary hearing for the case. The defendant did not object to the motion. However, the defendant did stipulate to probable cause for arrest regarding the charge of giving an officer false identifying information.
As reported in last week’s issue of the Jackson County Sun, Howard was arrested by Officer C. Baldwin on May 08, 2023 following a call to Jackson County Dispatch regarding a missing 13-year-old female. The mother did not believe that the 13-year old was in any danger at the time, she just wanted her to come back home. However, there was no communication with the family from the juvenile and that prompted concerns. Throughout the course of the investigation it was determined that the individual that picked the juvenile up was Elijah James Howard.
