Amanda D. Clemmons, 39, of Paint Lick, KY was in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for a scheduled preliminary hearing on Monday in Case #23-F-00089. Clemmons waived the need for the preliminary hearing and stipulated that probable cause was found in her case. The case was subsequently passed on to the Grand Jury for consideration. Clemmons was ordered to appear in Circuit Court on August 01, 2023 to answer any potential indictment(s) coming forth from the Grand Jury.
Amanda D. Clemmons was arrested on May 15, 2023 by Officer C. Baldwin. On the day of the arrest at approximately 3:55 PM Officer Baldwin was notified by McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore regarding a phone call Chief Sizemore had received from Jailer Brian Gabbard. According to the uniform citation (#EF76467) Amanda Clemmons had been arrested for a drug court violation by the Jackson County Drug Court. Upon arriving at the Jackson County Detention Center it was discovered that Clemmons had one small bundle of suspected methamphetamine, twenty-three (23) small yellow tablets determined to be 10 mg prescription Cyclobenzaprine, and twenty-five (25) oblong, white unspecified and unknown pills. All these drugs were concealed within her bra area. Officer Baldwin collected all the illegal drugs as evidence.
