Jonathan Hicks, 41, of McKee, KY and Joeanna Sizemore, 36, of McKee, KY appeared separately before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday for scheduled preliminary hearings. Hicks and Sizemore were arrested by KSP Trooper T. Johnson on January 29, 2023 after making a welfare check at a residence near Big Hill. Trooper Johnson and Trooper Trevor Montgomery responded to an accusation that there were children living at the residence with Hicks and Sizemore with no running water. After knocking on the door and making contact with Joeanna, Trooper Johnson explained the purpose of their visit and asked to inspect the home. Joeanna explained that their water had been shut off the previous week and that the children had not bathed since then. She said that the house was messy but last week it had been cleaned up. Trooper Johnson continued to inspect the home noting that there was exposed wiring through the main circuit breaker in the kitchen as well as exposed wiring coming out of the wall around a deep freezer. The uniform citation states that there were dirty dishes and a base layer of filth across the entire kitchen. An inspection of the refrigerator revealed very little food. Joeanna said that the food was kept in the deep freezer which, indeed, had food inside it. The rest of the kitchen was full of tools including a chainsaw and a grinding wheel.
The living room was where the children were supposed to be sleeping. There was a fold out bed in the center of it. All across the living room were tools and some knives as well as a large clutter of junk throughout the living room as a whole. Joeanna told Trooper Johnson that she was a hoarder and that most of the stuff was for her arts and crafts.
In the living room, Trooper Johnson made contact with the father of the children, Jonathan Hicks, who was lying on the fold out bed. Connected to the living room were two other rooms: a bathroom and a closed-off room. Trooper Johnson described the bathroom as being “waist deep” with clothes and other junk. The “closed-off” room had a make-shift gate as separation and it also had a deep layer of junk and clothes cast about the floor.
The room that connected to the rest of the house was where dogs were staying. The citation states that there were approximately five (5) dogs and a cat staying in the room as well as some mattresses on the floor. Trooper Johnson described the floor as being covered with a base level of junk as well as fecal matter from the dogs. Connected to that room was a spare bedroom that had been Jonathan and Joeanna’s “Duck Room”. The room was covered in duck fecal matter as well as other filth.
The back room, which is where Joeanna and Jonathan stated they lived in, was very cold. There was no visible mattress and Trooper Johnson observed more dog fecal matter cast around the room along with other filth and junk.
Upon completing the home inspection, Trooper Johnson contacted Social Services to have the kids removed since he had seen multiple environmental hazards that would prevent the children from safely living there. Social Services came and put a protection order in place as well as relocating the children to other family caregivers.
Hicks and Sizemore were arrested and each charged with two (2) counts of “abuse or neglected child” and endangering the welfare of a minor.
At the preliminary hearings, motions were filed to amend the charges of “abuse or neglected child” to “Criminal Abuse, 1st degree” which is a felony. Probable cause was found as to the amended charges for both Hicks and Sizemore and the cases were bound over to the grand jury for consideration. Hicks and Sizemore were ordered to appear in Circuit Court on May 02, 2023 to answer any indictment coming forth from the grand jury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.