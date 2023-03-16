Jonathan Hicks.gif

Jonathan Hicks, 41, of McKee, KY

Jonathan Hicks, 41, of McKee, KY and Joeanna Sizemore, 36, of McKee, KY appeared separately before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday for scheduled preliminary hearings. Hicks and Sizemore were arrested by KSP Trooper T. Johnson on January 29, 2023 after making a welfare check at a residence near Big Hill. Trooper Johnson and Trooper Trevor Montgomery responded to an accusation that there were children living at the residence with Hicks and Sizemore with no running water. After knocking on the door and making contact with Joeanna, Trooper Johnson explained the purpose of their visit and asked to inspect the home. Joeanna explained that their water had been shut off the previous week and that the children had not bathed since then. She said that the house was messy but last week it had been cleaned up. Trooper Johnson continued to inspect the home noting that there was exposed wiring through the main circuit breaker in the kitchen as well as exposed wiring coming out of the wall around a deep freezer. The uniform citation states that there were dirty dishes and a base layer of filth across the entire kitchen. An inspection of the refrigerator revealed very little food. Joeanna said that the food was kept in the deep freezer which, indeed, had food inside it. The rest of the kitchen was full of tools including a chainsaw and a grinding wheel.

Joeanna Sizemore, 36, of McKee, KY

The living room was where the children were supposed to be sleeping. There was a fold out bed in the center of it. All across the living room were tools and some knives as well as a large clutter of junk throughout the living room as a whole. Joeanna told Trooper Johnson that she was a hoarder and that most of the stuff was for her arts and crafts.

