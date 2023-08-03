Dustin Bowles, 28, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District Court on Monday (July 31, 2023) for a preliminary hearing in Case #22-F-00113. On November 10, 2022 Jackson County Deputy Zack Bryant was called to a scene on Joe Adkins Road around 5:00 PM in reference to a male and female in an argument at a residence. While on route to the scene, Deputy Bryant was advised that the male had busted the windshield and the driver’s side window out of a vehicle and the female involved had been cut by the busted glass.
When Deputy Bryant arrived on the scene he located Dustin Bowles walking on Joe Adkins Road. The deputy made contact with Bowles and started to talk. According to the uniform citation, Bowles was “manifestly under the influence and became aggressive.” Bowles was placed under arrest and he began to resist. While placing Bowles in the passenger seat of the cruiser Bowles “laid back in the seat and kicked” Deputy Bryant in the right leg. Deputy Bryant was able to close the door and secure Bowles in his patrol vehicle.
Deputy Bryant subsequently made contact with the female involved in the domestic altercation. Hailey Ross informed Deputy Bryant that Bowles was asking her to leave and when she didn’t he got a coffee thermos and began to beat her window out and stomp out her windshield. Deputy Bryant noted that Ross was pregnant and had sustained injuries/cuts on her arm and face from the busted glass. Jackson County EMS was called to check on Ross given her condition and her injuries.
Bowles was subsequently taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury; alcohol intoxication in a public place (1st & 2nd offense); assault 3rd degree – police officer; resisting arrest; and criminal mischief, 2nd degree.
At the preliminary hearing on Monday Judge Bailey-Lewis determined that probable cause had been found. As a consequence, the case was bound over to the grand jury for consideration. Bowles was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on October 03, 2023 to answer any potential indictment that may be forthcoming from the grand jury. In addition, the prosecuting attorney made a motion to revoke the bond in this case. Bowles stipulated to a bond violation and the motion was granted. Bowles remains in custody under a $10,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent and the charges are simply allegations until they are provided due process and determined to be guilty by the court.
In a second case (#22-M-00163) before Judge Bailey-Lewis on Monday involving Dustin Bowles, Bowles entered a guilty plea to charges of public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Bowles was sentenced to 60 days in jail. Judge Bailey-Lewis stipulated that 52 days he had already served would count toward the sentence. A second charge of failure to appear was dismissed without prejudice.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.