*EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains graphic details of child abuse and sexual assault allegations that some readers may find disturbing and may not be suitable for younger readers. Discretion is advised.
Nicholas Horne, 32, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (July 03, 2023) for a scheduled preliminary hearing in Case #23-F-00115 involving sex-related crime allegations. During the court hearing Horne waived the need for the preliminary hearing and allowed the case to be sent directly to a Grand Jury for consideration. Judge Bailey-Lewis recognized Horne to appear in Court on September 05, 2023 to answer any possible indictment(s) that may be forthcoming from the Grand Jury. Judge Bailey-Lewis also entered a judgement that Horne should be considered a “danger to self or others” as well as a potential “flight risk”. The Judge allowed a $25,000 cash bond to remain in place. Horne had entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges at the arraignment on June 26, 2023.
Deputy A. Brewer arrested Horne on June 24, 2023 while executing a complaint warrant (Warrant # E05510004541980) obtained by KSP Trooper Tanner Johnson on June 23, 2023.
The complaint warrant alleges that Horne committed the following offenses: 1) sodomy, 1st degree; 2) Incest – forcible compulsion/incapable of consent or Under 18; and 3) sexual abuse, 1st degree.
The complaint warrant alleges that during the time period between 01/01/2023 thru 05/01/2023 in Jackson County, KY Nicholas Horne unlawfully subjected another person to sexual contact. The victim is described as being thirteen (13) years of age and incapable of consent because he/she was rendered physically helpless by holding them down while Horne allegedly performed sexual acts on them.
The complaint warrant alleges that Horne had sexual intercourse or deviate sexual intercourse (as defined in KRS 510.010) with a person he knew to be an ancestor, descendant, uncle, aunt, brother, or sister. The relationships referred to in the KRS include blood relationships of either the whole or half-blood without regard to legitimacy, relationship of parent and child by adoption, relationship of stepparent and stepchild, and relationship of step-grandparent and step-grandchild. The complaint warrant alleges that Horne forced oral sex upon the thirteen (13) year old victim by forcible compulsion.
Horne is being held in custody under a $25,000 cash bond (for the charge of sodomy, 1st degree). In addition to the charges contained in the complaint warrant, Horne has also been charged with allegations of criminal mischief, 1st degree and theft by unlawful taking. Horne is being detained in custody on a $10,000 cash bond (for the charge of criminal mischief, 1st degree) related to these other charges. These charges were not addressed at the scheduled preliminary hearing on Monday and, therefore, not referred to the Grand Jury. This case will be adjudicated separately from the case involving allegations of sex-related crimes against a family member.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication the defendant is presumed innocent until provided due process and found guilty by the court. At this stage all that is before the court are allegations put forward by the Kentucky State Police which have not yet been proven in court.
