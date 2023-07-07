Nicholas Horne

Nicholas Horne, 32, of McKee, KY

*EDITOR'S NOTE: The following article contains graphic details of child abuse and sexual assault allegations that some readers may find disturbing and may not be suitable for younger readers. Discretion is advised.

Nicholas Horne, 32, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (July 03, 2023) for a scheduled preliminary hearing in Case #23-F-00115 involving sex-related crime allegations. During the court hearing Horne waived the need for the preliminary hearing and allowed the case to be sent directly to a Grand Jury for consideration. Judge Bailey-Lewis recognized Horne to appear in Court on September 05, 2023 to answer any possible indictment(s) that may be forthcoming from the Grand Jury. Judge Bailey-Lewis also entered a judgement that Horne should be considered a “danger to self or others” as well as a potential “flight risk”. The Judge allowed a $25,000 cash bond to remain in place. Horne had entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges at the arraignment on June 26, 2023.

Tags

Recommended for you