According to documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Robert Michael Marcum, 31, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on August 01, 2022 for a preliminary hearing in Case #22-F-00072. Marcum has been charged with four counts of alleged sodomy, 2nd degree and four counts of alleged wanton endangerment, 1st degree. He appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on July 21, 2022 for arraignment where he entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges.
Judge Bailey-Lewis ruled during the preliminary hearing on Monday that probable cause had been found and the case was subsequently bound over to a grand jury for consideration and possible indictment(s). Marcum was ordered to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on September 06, 2022 to answer any possible indictment(s) coming from the grand jury. The court also ruled that Marcum should be considered a “danger to self or others”. Marcum remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $75,000 cash bond.
Marcum had been arrested on July 20, 2022 pursuant to a complaint warrant/Warrant of Arrest (E05510004298014) obtained by KSP Detective Ethan Lakes. The complaint warrant states that during the time period of January 01, 2017 until July 06, 2022 Marcum allegedly unlawfully: a) Being eighteen (18) years old or more, he engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with another person less than fourteen (14) years old; and b) he engaged in deviate sexual intercourse with another person who is mentally incapacitated or who is incapable of consent because he or she is an individual with an intellectual disability. In other words, the complaint warrant states that during the time period of January 01, 2017 until July 06, 2022 Moore engaged in sexual activity with a victim that is a minor that is developmentally challenged and diagnosed with a mental disability and is currently fifteen (15) years old. Pursuant to these allegations, Marcum has been charged with four (4) counts of Sodomy, 2nd degree.
In addition, the complaint warrant states that under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to the value of human life, Marcum was accused of wantonly engaging in conduct which created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury to this person, when he allegedly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim knowing that he has a potentially deadly sexually transmissible disease but did not inform the victim that he was suffering from said disease. Pursuant to these allegations, Marcum was also charged with four (4) counts of wanton endangerment.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the charges are allegations and the defendant is assumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
