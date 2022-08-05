Robert Marcum

Robert Marcum, 31, of McKee, KY

According to documents obtained from the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Robert Michael Marcum, 31, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on August 01, 2022 for a preliminary hearing in Case #22-F-00072. Marcum has been charged with four counts of alleged sodomy, 2nd degree and four counts of alleged wanton endangerment, 1st degree. He appeared in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on July 21, 2022 for arraignment where he entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. 

Judge Bailey-Lewis ruled during the preliminary hearing on Monday that probable cause had been found and the case was subsequently bound over to a grand jury for consideration and possible indictment(s). Marcum was ordered to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on September 06, 2022 to answer any possible indictment(s) coming from the grand jury. The court also ruled that Marcum should be considered a “danger to self or others”. Marcum remains in custody at the Jackson County Detention Center under a $75,000 cash bond.

Tags

Recommended for you