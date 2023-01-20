McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore arrested Elizabeth Burton, 68, of McKee, KY on January 12, 2023 while executing an arrest warrant that he, himself, had obtained earlier that same day. Complaint warrant #4424918 states that during the time period of January 04, 2023 thru January 12, 2023 Elizabeth Burton knowingly and unlawfully trafficked in a controlled substance that is classified in Schedules I or II and is a narcotic drug, (or a controlled substance analogue) when Burton did give away and/or sell her prescribed Klonopin, Loratab, and Gabapentin.
Burton was arrested by Chief Sizemore and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where she was charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st offense. Burton remains in custody under a $2,500 cash bond while she awaits her next court hearing. As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
