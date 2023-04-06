JC Sun Breaking Crime

Sheriff Daniel Isaacs reported that in the early morning hours of April 01, 2023 Deputy Andrew Brewer accompanied DCBS Social Workers to a residence to follow up on a child abuse investigation. Upon arrival the children’s mother Lenora Kelly Collins came to the door and let the parties inside the residence. According to the uniform citation (EG12174) when Deputy Brewer entered the residence he observed Destiny Hobbs sitting at the kitchen table. Upon seeing Deputy Brewer, Hobbs went into a back room. On the kitchen table Deputy Brewer observed a plastic baggy with a crystal-like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine, two loaded needles, and two joints in plain view where Hobbs had been sitting. Hobbs was placed under arrest. 

A male inside the residence, Jason Lee Carpenter, was found to have a large bag (12.5 grams) of suspected Methamphetamine on his person as well as a glass smoke pipe with residue and he was placed under arrest. 

