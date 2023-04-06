Sheriff Daniel Isaacs reported that in the early morning hours of April 01, 2023 Deputy Andrew Brewer accompanied DCBS Social Workers to a residence to follow up on a child abuse investigation. Upon arrival the children’s mother Lenora Kelly Collins came to the door and let the parties inside the residence. According to the uniform citation (EG12174) when Deputy Brewer entered the residence he observed Destiny Hobbs sitting at the kitchen table. Upon seeing Deputy Brewer, Hobbs went into a back room. On the kitchen table Deputy Brewer observed a plastic baggy with a crystal-like substance suspected to be Methamphetamine, two loaded needles, and two joints in plain view where Hobbs had been sitting. Hobbs was placed under arrest.
A male inside the residence, Jason Lee Carpenter, was found to have a large bag (12.5 grams) of suspected Methamphetamine on his person as well as a glass smoke pipe with residue and he was placed under arrest.
The two children, who Social Services were there to speak with, were located in the living room.
Since the children were in such close proximity and had easy access to two loaded needles, suspected methamphetamine, and marijuana all three people, including Lenora Collins, were arrested and charged for endangering the welfare of a minor. Seized from the residence was approximately 13 grams of suspected Methamphetamine, three marijuana cigarettes, a set of scales, multiple needles and other drug paraphernalia. Social services transferred custody of the kids to their Grandmother.
All three individuals appeared separately in District Court before Judge Allen B. Roberts on Monday (04/03/23) for arraignment.
Destiny Hobbs, 21, of McKee, KY entered a plea of “not guilty” to charges: 1) endangering the welfare of a minor, 2) possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (methamphetamine), and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 04/10/2023. Hobbs remains in custody under a $5,000 cash bond.
Jason Lee Carpenter, 43, of McKee, KY entered a plea of “not guilty” to charges 1) endangering the welfare of a minor, 2) Trafficking in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (>= 2 Grams Methamphetamine), 3) drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 04/10/2023. Carpenter remains in custody under a $25,000 cash bond.
Lenora Collins, 37, of McKee, KY entered a “not guilty” plea to charges 1) endangering the welfare of a minor. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for 04/10/2023. Collins remains in custody under a $10,000 cash bond.
As in all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendants are presumed innocent until afforded due process and found guilty by the court.
