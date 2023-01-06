Kevin Lee Wilson, 21, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court last week before Judge Allen B. Roberts for an arraignment hearing. Wilson was arrested on Christmas Day (December 25, 2022) after Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy Christian Collins received a call from Jackson County Dispatch reporting a fight allegedly involving a stabbing at a residence on Lunsford Hollow Road in McKee, KY. When Deputy Collins arrived on scene at approximately 2:30 AM on Christmas morning he spoke with all the parties involved. Witnesses explained that a dispute started over Blake Wilson’s baby screaming waking people up (one of which was Kevin L. Wilson). After a verbal argument Kevin Wilson and Blake Wilson began physically fighting in the hallway and kitchen area of the residence. During this physical altercation Kevin Wilson allegedly struck Blake Wilson with a wooden chair leg in the face and arm resulting in physical injury.
Kevin Wilson was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with assault, 2nd degree. Wilson was released on the same day under a $10,000 surety bond.
