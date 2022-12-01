Mary Ruth Isaacs

Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Mary Ruth Isaacs, Misty Morris, and Dylan Harrison all in attendance; Charlie Welch and Jewell Gabbard arrived late. The first order of business was the minutes of the October 19, 2022 Special Meeting. A motion to accept the minutes as is was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Dylan Harrison; all in favor, motion carried, with Mary Ruth Isaacs abstaining from the vote due to absence from that meeting.

Next on the agenda was the minutes from the October 26, 2022 Special Meeting. A motion to accept the minutes as is was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Misty Morris; all in favor, motion carried with an abstention from Mary Ruth Isaacs and Dylan Harrison.