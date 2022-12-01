Mayor Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Mary Ruth Isaacs, Misty Morris, and Dylan Harrison all in attendance; Charlie Welch and Jewell Gabbard arrived late. The first order of business was the minutes of the October 19, 2022 Special Meeting. A motion to accept the minutes as is was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Dylan Harrison; all in favor, motion carried, with Mary Ruth Isaacs abstaining from the vote due to absence from that meeting.
Next on the agenda was the minutes from the October 26, 2022 Special Meeting. A motion to accept the minutes as is was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Misty Morris; all in favor, motion carried with an abstention from Mary Ruth Isaacs and Dylan Harrison.
The first order of old business on the agenda was to revisit the donation request from the Jackson County/McKee Industrial Development Authority (IDA). The IDA is pursuing a KDPI grant to make improvement to the industrial parks to get them “build ready” and is seeking way to raise matching funds for this grant as it is a 100% matching grant. The IDA has sent request letters to all major businesses and entities to raise necessary funds. After some discussion, a motion to table this discussion until a later date was made by Joe McKinney and seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor, motion carried.
Also discussed under old business was the Clean Water Act Grant Agreement and Resolution. The council was informed they have already vote to accept this agreement and adopted this resolution twice, but the City Engineer had been informed that the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority is very specific about the dates on these things, and required them to be adopted again. Mayor Tompkins suggested they pass the resolution with the wording for the contact person to simply be “the Mayor” instead of Mayor John Tompkins in case he wasn’t able to sign off on it by the end of the year. The council agreed, and a motion to adopt the resolution with this wording was made by Charlie Welch, seconded by Dylan Harrison; all in favor, motion carried. A motion to accept the grant agreement was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Charlie Welch; all in favor, motion carried.
Under new business, a first reading of HB 119 was held. HB 119 allows elected officials and other members of the city to be paid a stipend for attending training and receiving City Officials Training Academy credits. Most of these trainings are held by Kentucky League of Cities, but there are other trainings as well. It’s meant to encourage continuing education among elected officials and leaders.
Also, under new business were two contracts for independent contractors for the City. After reviewing the contracts and discussing the purpose of each, mostly being waterline breaks and snow removal, a motion to accept the contract for Welch’s Excavating was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor, motion carried, with Charlie Welch abstaining. A motion to accept the contract for RMW Services LLC was made by Mary Ruth Isaacs, seconded by Jewell Gabbard; all in favor, motion carried.
The council also discussed the proposal of an easement to the property that adjoins the city farm. The council was informed that the city attorney was still working on the easement, but Mayor Tompkins asked if the easement was something they would be amenable to or should she cease working on it. After some discussion, a motion to allow the attorney to proceed in drawing up the easement was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Charlie Welch; all in favor, motion carried.
The personnel policy update was tabled. The food and location of the City Holiday Dinner was discussed. The council was informed about the elected officials orientation held by KLC and Area District Development agencies coming up in December, as well as the City Officials Academy in January, and informed to contact City Hall if they wished for help in registering for either training.
Under the council comments, Mary Ruth Isaacs expressed a desire to address the council, and the city as a whole as this would be her last real council meeting. Following are her comments:
“As most everyone knows by now, I did not run for re-election. I am going through some serious health problems and those have prevented me from attending several meetings for the last few months. Since this is my last council meeting, I just wanted to say a few things that I hope will both encourage and challenge the McKee City Council, employees, and citizens in the upcoming years.
To the City Council: In the last eight years, I have noticed that the City Council is not as respected and not taken as seriously as it once was. I think this is because we want to arrive at the meeting, hurry through business on the agenda, and leave because we have other things to do. Maybe we don’t take the time to read the minutes of the past meeting. Maybe we don’t take the time to read the big city legislation handbooks that are given to us every other year. Maybe we don’t take the time to read and study the budget. Maybe we don’t take the time to ask questions. Maybe we just cast a yes or no vote based on what other council members are doing. If and I say if we’re doing these things, shame on us. We should not worry about our popularity because there is no glory to being a member of the Council. We should be concerned about the citizens of McKee and the shape of our city. Have we taken a good look at our city in a while? We have warehouses everywhere. We lost the Pizza Station. We are losing Family Dollar. The daycare moved to Gray Hawk. We have two liquor stores, a cigarette shop, a Dollar Store, Shell, Dairy Queen, one grocery store, pool halls and game rooms, and a small handful of other businesses that have probably seen better days in terms of their revenue. I believe the City Council and the new mayor have their hands full in terms of trying to resuscitate the City of McKee. Council, you must step in and do your part. Mayor-Elect Stidham will most likely look for grants and funding opportunities to hopefully find a pulse in the city, but the City Council must do their part by asking questions, reading, and thinking about ordinances and city documents, and taking time to do their homework. To be respected and taken seriously, think about why you wanted to be on the City Council in the first place. If your reason is anything less than serving the citizens of McKee and making the city a better place to live and work, you might want to reconsider what you are doing on the City Council. Take your elected responsibilities seriously and remember, for each decision you make, there are people, there are families, and there are businesses that will be affected. Otherwise, the city is doomed.
To the Employees: One of the lines in the personnel policy talks about “equal work for equal pay.” I know you would not get paid for attending City Council meetings, but I remember when Jack Gabbard was mayor and when my daddy, Kenneth Isaacs was mayor, the employees attended the meetings. They were involved. They knew what was going on. Their input was valued. I have always valued your opinions, I respect you all, and I hope in the coming months that morale and camaraderie will increase, and all employees will attend the Council Meetings. I’d like to see the Fire Department and our first responders in the city, too. I pray for your safety, especially that of our city police. Conflicts and problems that have been common in places far from here have slowly made their way to our community. We live in a dangerous world. I know Chief Sizemore deals with issues that are far different from the issues my uncle, former McKee City Police Chief Arthur Adams had to face. Perhaps in the coming months, water/sewer, streets/roads, parks/recreation, police, fire department, clerk/bookkeeper, mayor, and council, can all develop a good working relationship together. Can you imagine how the city might prosper if everyone basically had the same goals? Like my daddy always said, “Working together we make it better.” Maybe this is something to think about.
And lastly, to the Citizens: I have been honored to serve you as a member of the McKee City Council. I feel as though I have let you down in the past few months because I have not been able to attend some of the city council meetings and for that, I apologize. I thank you for your trust in my abilities to perform my duties. Perhaps I will run for Council again if my health permits. I always enjoyed when citizens of McKee would come to council meetings. You have a voice and we, as the City Council, are elected to represent your voice. Talk to your council members, share your ideas and opinions. This is your city. This is our city. Let’s make it a city we can be proud of once again.
Let us work closely with the county and applaud the progress and efforts of each of community; however, keep in mind that we are the county seat, and we are a separate community, as well. As other communities in our county seem to flourish, let us not forget that McKee also needs to flourish. I pray for our county, city, and all those working for its betterment and that God will bless the elected representatives, employees, and citizens of the City of McKee now and in the days ahead. Thank you.”
After Mary Ruth finished her message, Mayor Tompkins stated that as his last real meeting, he had a few words to say. He stated that it has been an honor and a privilege serving the citizens of McKee for the last 12 years, and that he intends to serve wherever he goes from here.
A motion to adjourn was made by Mary Ruth Isaacs, seconded by Joe McKinney; all in favor, motion carried and meeting adjourned.
