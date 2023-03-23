McKee Water Plant

McKee Water Plant located just below the dam of the McKee Reservoir. The spillway is visible to the viewers left. 

The regular city council meeting was held on March 20, 2023 and called to order by Mayor Michael Stidham at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Rich Waite, and Vicky Gabbard in attendance. Misty Morris and Dylan Harrison came in later.

The first order of business was to approve the minutes from the February regular meeting. A motion to approve the minutes as written was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried.