The regular city council meeting was held on March 20, 2023 and called to order by Mayor Michael Stidham at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Joe McKinney, Jewell Gabbard, Rich Waite, and Vicky Gabbard in attendance. Misty Morris and Dylan Harrison came in later.
The first order of business was to approve the minutes from the February regular meeting. A motion to approve the minutes as written was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Joe McKinney. All in favor, motion carried.
Mayor Stidham then gave his monthly Mayor’s report. The auditors stated that they feel like that are still on track to have the audits submitted to the city in April. Mayor Stidham signed the contract for the interconnection project with Jackson County Water Association. The contract states that they have 90 calendar days to complete the project, and an additional 30 days for cleanup. They are currently waiting for some parts, but hope to get started within the next 30 days. Mayor Stidham informed the council that he and the city engineers attended a meeting in Frankfort with various officials that included representatives from Division of Water, Division of Wastewater, Division of Dam Safety, and Division of Enforcement. They discussed what we are currently doing, and the future plans for the water plant and wastewater treatment plant, and they seemed to be on board with our plans and pleased with what we’re currently doing.
Mayor Stidham also informed the council that we plan to add a more permanent drain pipe to the dam to help with water level control. This will be more effective than the siphon system currently rigged up, and more cost efficient than renting pumps. We are also advertising for three different job positions, and have received several applications for each position so far. Mayor Stidham stated that he also recently learned that the wastewater treatment plant was in better condition than he initially thought. That we should be able to rehabilitate and repair it rather than having to build a brand-new facility.
Mayor Stidham then invited Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore to give an update on his department. Chief Sizemore informed the council that he had intended to give them more solid numbers and statistics, but between some flaws in the CAD system and a hectic day full of intense calls, and court, he could only give them a broad overview. He was able to report 219 total calls for the last month, 30-50 traffic stops, and 16 arrests, and 74 total charges placed on various individuals. He also took a moment to brag on the dedication of the city’s newest officer. A few weeks ago, there was a call for a lift assist that no firemen were available to response to. Officer Baldwin was in the area of that call and knew that he would be able to assist the person, so he responded to this call even though it was not a typical law enforcement call. Chief Sizemore stated that he didn’t find out about this until later, and until others were calling to compliment the actions of Officer Baldwin. This display of eagerness to assist in all ways, not just in a typical law enforcement capacity, has always been a standing goal of the McKee Police Department, and this is the type of attitude and outlook we intend to continue to implement within our department.
Mayor Stidham then opened the floor to the council to discuss any old business. Jewell Gabbard stated that he would like to see the city farm mowed, and he and Joe McKinney both expressed a desire to see the track area leveled back out. Mayor Stidham stated that he would work on getting it mowed down, and research the cost to get some work done on levelling it back out and trying to work it into the upcoming budget. Councilmember Rich Waite stated that if we’re doing work on the farm, we should also look into required trail maintenance, and rehabilitating the trails and trailhead. Jewell Gabbard also asked about fixing some of the roads. Mayor Stidham responded that our road aid money is currently on hold because of the audits, but once those are caught up and that money is released, we will work on road repairs.
Vicky Gabbard inquired about the 290 Park. Mayor Stidham stated that some work was currently being done on the park through a partnership with PRTC, and that when our audits were caught up we have earmarked some grants to apply for to update the playground equipment and hopefully the bathrooms.
Under new business, a discussion was had about the current McKee Industrial Park sign being in disrepair. The Jackson County/McKee Industrial Authority suggested a partnership between themselves, the city, and maybe the current businesses in that area, to update the sign. After some discussion of repairing vs. replacing the sign, it was decided that the sign should be replaced. The IDA is gathering quotes for sign replacement and should be available to present at the next meeting.
A motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Joe McKinney, seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion carried and meeting adjourned.
