Mayor John Tompkins called the meeting to order at 6:00 PM. Roll call showed Jewell Gabbard, Charlie Welch, Mary Ruth Isaacs, Misty Morris, and Dylan Harrison all in attendance. Councilmember Joe McKinney was not in attendance.
The first order of business was to review and accept the minutes from the April 18, 2022 Regular Meeting. A motion to accept the minutes as written was made by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Charlie Welch. All in favor, motion carried with Misty Morris abstaining due to it being prior to her appointment to council.
Mayor Tompkins tabled a couple of agenda items due to them needing more research and not being ready to present to council. There were no new updates on the dams and water system from the city engineers other than they were still working on a new rate analysis that they hoped to have finished by the following meeting.
Mayor Tompkins asked the council what they wanted to do about the area where the city had previously leased to the operators of McKee S&T to sell propane. It was decided that a new lease would be drawn up for the current operator of the propane sales to allow the property to continue to be used for that purpose.
Following this discussion, Mayor Tompkins introduced Jennifer Blankenship from the Cumberland Valley District Health Department (CVDHD) who wanted to discuss a study and project plan they had drawn up for the area. Ms. Blankenship provided the council with information about a “bicycle and pedestrian master plan” that had been drawn up by multiple agencies. In this plan was information gathered via census data and independent studies with a focus on transportation. The data shows that a large percentage of people in this area use a form of non-motorized transportation or walking to get around town. This data led various agencies to draw up this master plan of projects to improve areas in the town to make them more pedestrian friendly. Ms. Blankenship described this plan as sort of like a “grocery list” of things these groups wanted to see in town, and needed the council to adopt the plan before any agency could proceed. Together, the city and these other agencies (such as Cumberland Valley ADD, CVDHD, Tourism) could pursue funding and grants to complete these projects whenever possible. A motion was made to adopt the City of McKee, KY Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan by Jewell Gabbard, seconded by Dylan Harrison. All in favor, motion carried.
The final item on the agenda was to set a budget workshop for the Mayor, Clerk, and City Council. After much discussion, a workshop date was set for May 24, 2022.
Mayor Tompkins opened the floor to council or citizens comments. Jewell Gabbard asked Mayor Tompkins if there had been any word from FEMA concerning the money to fix High Street. Mayor Tompkins said he was still in contact with them and still waiting for final approval on the corrected scope of work.
Mary Ruth Isaacs informed Mayor Tompkins that someone had graffitied the “Welcome to McKee” sign on the city farm and asked if there was any way to fix that. Mayor Tompkins said he had some tools and ideas on how to remove the graffiti and would take care of it.
A motion to adjourn was made by Mary Ruth Isaacs and seconded by Jewell Gabbard. All in favor, motion adjourned.
