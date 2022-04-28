Jackson County resident and Civil War Reenactor Gene Gatts assisted the Civil War Reenactment group called the 14th Kentucky Light Artillery US. Gatts and the group recently had one last favor to perform for a member of their own that recently passed away. Over the years John Allen Boger (April 27, 1938 – October 10, 2021) (aka Suwanee Sutler) considered it one of his greatest honors to be a Civil War Reenactor. Working for the preservation of history was near and dear to his heart.
Upon his death, one of his last wishes was to be cremated and have his ashes shot by cannon over the Camp Wildcat Civil War Battlefield. Jackson County resident, Gene Gatts, is the man with the cannon. Gatts owns and operates a machine shop where he made the cannon (a Model 1841 Field Howitzer). Gatts had known Boger for 30 years and had this discussion of shooting his cremated remains over a Civil War battlefield three years ago. They used Gatts cannon (a 12 pounder) along with a cannon supplied by the 14th Kentucky Light Artillery (a 6 pounder) to execute Mr. Boger’s final wish.
The battle at Camp Wildcat wasn't one of the great battles of the Civil War. Yet, for the inexperienced soldiers who faced fire for the first time it might as well have been Gettysburg.
It was their first battle. The Camp Wildcat Civil War Battlefield, located on Hazel Patch Road in London, KY offers the public the opportunity to spectate battle, meet historical figures and indulge in old-timey goods in remembrance of the Battle of Camp Wildcat that took place on Oct. 21, 1861.
The memorial service for John Boger and firing of his ashes was conducted on Saturday, April 23rd at Camp Wildcat Reenactment location. Victoria Boger wrote: “As we celebrate his life, we ask everyone to honor the history of Hallowed Grounds. Respect the generations past and generations to come by supporting the preservation of this and other historical sites. As times have changed the way we can celebrate the lives and loss of loved ones…I am asking if Mr. John passes your thoughts, in his memory make a contribution to this or any historical society allowing his dreams of future generations to know and love history to live on.”
