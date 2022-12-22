Clayton Bowling

Clayton Bowling, 44, of Tyner, KY

Clayton Bowling, 44, of Tyner, KY was scheduled to appear in District Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing on charges of “intimidating a participant in the legal process” and “violation of a Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.”.  

In order to understand the current charges against Bowling in Case #22-F-00122, one must have the background on an earlier case against Bowling. In September 2022 Bowling appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court for arraignment on charges of alleged assault, 4th degree (domestic violence) minor injury and alleged terroristic threatening, 3rd degree. Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs arrested Bowling on August 29, 2022 while executing an arrest warrant obtained by his wife Crystal Bowling on August 23, 2022. The complaint warrant (E05510004324682) alleges that on August 20, 2022 Clayton Bowling intentionally or wantonly caused physical injury to Crystal Bowling when he took his fist (with his keys enclosed in his fist) and assaulted his wife causing visible injuries including bruising and lacerations to her face. Crystal Bowling subsequently sought medical treatment at the Manchester Memorial Hospital for her injuries. According to the complaint warrant, Clayton Bowling also threatened to kill his wife and to “mess her face up so another man wouldn’t look at her.”

