Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, KY was back in court on Monday. Clemmons appeared before Judge Allen B. Roberts in District Court for a preliminary hearing on charges of murdering Mary Abrams. During the hearing, Clemmons waived the need for a preliminary hearing that would have considered whether “probable cause” had been demonstrated by the prosecutors. Instead her attorney stipulated that probable cause would be found. Judge Roberts bound the case over to a grand jury for consideration. Clemmons was recognized to appear in Circuit Court on December 06, 2022 to answer any potential indictment that would be generated by the grand jury. (*Update to original story – The Grand Jury returned indictment on October 06, 2022 charging Clemmons with alleged murder. Pick up a copy of the Jackson County Sun next week for all the details regarding the Grand Jury Indictment)

The Kentucky State Police, Richmond Post, charged Clemmons with allegedly murdering Mary Abrams on September 03rd, 2022 in connection to a death investigation which started on July 23, 2022, in Jackson County. Clemmons was already in custody having been arrested for receiving stolen property. According to the uniform citation (DG22558) filed at the Jackson County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office, Detective Ethan Lakes was contacted by staff at the Jackson County Detention Center on September 02nd and advised that Karen Clemmons wanted to speak with him about the murder of Mary Abrams. Upon arrival at the Jackson County Detention Center, Detective Lakes conducted a recorded interview with Karen Clemmons. Clemmons was read the Miranda Warning and agreed to speak with Detective Lakes. During the interview, Clemmons confessed to killing Mary Abrams by stabbing her one time with a knife.

