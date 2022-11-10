The two individuals accused of breaking into the residence of Mary Abrams, murdering her, and stealing her car and television appeared before Judge Oscar Gayle House in Circuit Court last week (November 01, 2022) for arraignment. Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, Ky and Kenneth “Ottie” Wilson, 44, of McKee, KY both waived formal arraignments. Both defendants also entered pleas of “not guilty”. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for February 07, 2023.
The case had been bound to a grand jury after probable cause had been established by Judge Allen B. Roberts during a preliminary hearing in District Court. The Grand Jury returned an indictment (#22-CR-40) on October 04, 2022 charging Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, KY and one other individual in connection with the murder of Mary Abrams.
Clemmons was arrested earlier (July 29, 2022) and is currently detained in the Jackson County Detention Center under a $250,000 cash bond. Clemmons has confessed to the murder of Mary Abrams in a recorded interview with the Kentucky State Police.
The indictment alleges that Karen Clemmons committed several crimes including: 1) The offense of “Murder” on July 22, 2022 in Jackson County, KY when she stabbed Mary Abrams in the chest with a knife; 2) the offense of “Burglary, 1st degree” by unlawfully entering a building belonging to Mary Abrams, with the intent to commit a crime therein, and was armed with a deadly weapon when effecting entry, while inside the building, or in immediate flight therefrom; the offense of “Robbery, 1st degree” by threatening the use of physical force while armed with a knife and in the course of committing a theft at the residence of the victim, Mary Abrams; the crime of “Theft by Unlawful Taking” when she knowingly and unlawfully took and exercised control over a 2017 Ford Escape belonging to Mary Abrams that was valued over $1,000; the offense of “Tampering with Physical Evidence” by attempting to clean up blood she knew was evidence and would be produced in an official proceeding, with the intent to impair its availability at trial; and the crime of “Being a persistent felony offender, 2nd degree”. Clemmons was over 18 years of age when she was convicted in Jackson Circuit Court (Action #13-CR-00022-001) for “Manufacturing Methamphetamine”. Clemmons was sentenced to ten (10) years for this crime on May 08, 2013. Clemmons was also convicted in Jackson Circuit Court (Action #19-CR-0004) and sentenced to two (2) years on March 08, 2019 for “Assault, 3rd degree – Police/Probation Officer”
The same Grand Jury indictment also charged Kenneth "Ottie" Wilson, 44, of McKee, KY with "Complicity to Commit Murder" (allegedly promoting or facilitating the offense of “Murder” when he aided, counseled, or attempted to aid Karen Clemmons in the stabbing death of Mary Abrams). Because of Wilson’s alleged role in facilitating and/or promoting the crimes allegedly committed by Karen Clemmons the indictment also included a number of other charges against him including “Criminal Complicity to Commit Theft by Unlawful Taking", “Criminal Complicity to Commit Robbery, 1st degree”, “Criminal Complicity to Commit Burglary, 1st degree”, and “Criminal Complicity to Commit Tampering with Physical Evidence”. The indictment also alleges that Wilson committed the crime of “Being a Persistent Felony Offender, 2nd degree”. When Wilson was over 18 years of age he was convicted in Garrard Circuit Court (Action #18-CR-00056-001) for “Possession of a Controlled Substance” and was sentenced to two (2) years in prison on July 06, 2018.
Wilson was arrested on October 06, 2022 and booked into the Jackson County Detention Center. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bond while awaiting his next court appearance.
Both defendants are recognized to appear in Circuit Court on February 07, 2023 for a pretrial hearing. As in any case at this stage of adjudication, the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty by the court.
