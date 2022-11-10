Mary Abrams.jpeg

Mary Abrams, 83, of Jackson County was allegedly murdered on July 22, 2022

The two individuals accused of breaking into the residence of Mary Abrams, murdering her, and stealing her car and television appeared before Judge Oscar Gayle House in Circuit Court last week (November 01, 2022) for arraignment. Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, Ky and Kenneth “Ottie” Wilson, 44, of McKee, KY both waived formal arraignments. Both defendants also entered pleas of “not guilty”. A pre-trial conference was scheduled for February 07, 2023.

Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, KY

The case had been bound to a grand jury after probable cause had been established by Judge Allen B. Roberts during a preliminary hearing in District Court. The Grand Jury returned an indictment (#22-CR-40) on October 04, 2022 charging Karen Clemmons, 43, of McKee, KY and one other individual in connection with the murder of Mary Abrams.

Kenneth Wilson, 44, of McKee, KY

