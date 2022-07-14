Sheriff Hays reported earlier in May 2022 that he was beginning to see the results of people sharing information on Facebook regarding thefts of their personal property. Sheriff Hays reported, “This has helped us solve several cases lately.” A picture of two people who took property from York's garage resulted in identification of the perpetrators and led to the arrest of one person in the Annville community and warrants issued for another. “We were able to locate the location of the stolen property after the person, who was charged in this case, gave me a full confession and showed me where the property was taken,” Sheriff Hays reported. Doug York was later able to regain possession of the stolen property. Many people will stop the dealing, stealing, illegal activities when they know people are watching and willing to get involved. Thank you for your support of law enforcement efforts.”
The first person caught and charged with the theft was Jason Lee Gibson, 38, homeless.
Jason Gibson pled guilty to two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disp all others at the time of his arraignment. Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis sentenced Jason Gibson to 90 days in jail including 5 days of time served. The remainder of the time was covered by a conditional discharge that will be in place for 2 years. Gibson must also pay court costs.
The complaint warrant that was obtained by Sheriff Hays on May 17, 2022 states that on May 12, 2022 Jason Lee Gibson unlawfully agreed with one or more persons that at least one of them would engage in conduct constituting a crime or an attempt or solicitation to commit such a crime when it was decided to exercise control over movable property of another with intent to deprive the property owner thereof.
Sheriff Hays alleged that Jason Gibson conspired with James Taylor Gibson to distract Doug York with a tire repair at York’s Garage while he stole a catalytic converter valued at $150.00 belonging to York’s Garage. A warrant led to the arrest of James Taylor Gibson on May 30, 2022.
Last week in Jackson District Court, James Taylor Gibson admitted to his participation in the thefts and he entered a guilty plea during a pre-trial hearing before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis. James Gibson pled guilty to two counts of theft by unlawful taking. Judge Bailey-Lewis sentenced James Gibson to 90 days in jail with time served (1 day). The balance of the sentence (89 days) will be served under a conditional discharge for 2 years. Gibson is prohibited from having any contact with Doug York or York’s Garage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.