On March 31st, 2023 Deputy Collins and the Jackson County EMS responded to Corner Quick Stop Gas Station near Tyner, KY after Jackson County E-911 Dispatch received a report of a male passed out at a poker machine. The caller reported this as a possible drug overdose. When Deputy Collins arrived at the scene he spoke with EMS Paramedic Meranda McQueen and was informed that the male had already been administered one dose of Narcan. The male was sitting in a chair in front of a poker machine with his head lying down on his arms and not responding to verbal communication. Paramedic McQueen attempted to rouse the subject by shaking his shoulder and was in the process of administering a second dose of Narcan when the subject woke up and asked, “What the *** are y’all doing?” McQueen informed him that he had passed out and they were trying to help him. According to the uniform citation filed by Deputy Collins, the man became verbally aggressive and said he didn’t need any help. Shortly after he awoke the man’s Mother arrived on the scene. The man was identified as Daniel Collins, 31, of Annville, KY. His mother told Collins that he had passed out and he began screaming curse words toward her. There were multiple customers in the store at the time. Paramedic McQueen once again explained to Collins that he had likely overdosed. Collins jumped to his feet and turned quickly toward McQueen. Deputy Collins reported that he feared Collins was going to attack McQueen so he grabbed both of his hands and told him to put his hands behind his back. Collins “tightened up” and began pulling away from Deputy Collins trying to escape. Collins used expletive language and told the deputy, “Get the *** off of me!” Collins managed to twist away from Deputy Collins and broke one hand loose from the deputies grip. With one hand free Collins was still trying to twist toward the law enforcement officer so Deputy Collins delivered a closed hand strike to Collin’s head. Collin’s mother grabbed him and held him while the Deputy was finally able to get him into hand cuffs. Collins was bleeding slightly from his ear but refused to allow EMS to evaluate him. After placing Collins in the back of his patrol car Deputy Collins spoke with Paramedic McQueen. She stated that if she hadn’t backed away from Collins she feared he was going to hit her.
Collins was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with: 1) public intoxication – controlled substance (excludes alcohol); 2) resisting arrest; 3) disorderly conduct, 2nddegree; and 4) menacing.
