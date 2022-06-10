Ricky Dale Wilson, 47, of Sand Gap, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis for arraignment. Wilson was arrested by Constable Billy Abner on June 03rd, 2022 and charged with assault 4th degree minor injury; disorderly conduct, 1st degree; theft by unlawful taking; and public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol).
According to the uniform citation, Constable Abner witnessed Wilson open the door to a black, Chevy truck and take a purse from inside the truck. Wilson then walked into Fill-Ups Gas Station where he was confronted by truck owner, Jerry Rader. Wilson proceeded to hit Mr. Rader in the mouth busting his lip. Mr. Rader defended himself throwing several punches in response resulting in Mr. Wilson falling to the floor.
Constable Abner also stated that he witnessed Mr. Wilson try to force a kiss from McKenzie Johnson (prior to the punches being thrown) when she confronted him about her purse. Constable Abner described Mr. Wilson as being incoherent and showing signs of substance intoxication.
At his arraignment on Monday, Ricky Wilson entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. The court scheduled a pre-trial conference for June 20, 2022. The court also rendered a decision that Wilson should be considered a “Danger to Self or Others” and set his bond at $5,000 cash.
Wilson remains in custody while he awaits his next court appearance.
Just like all cases at this stage of adjudication, the defendant should be considered innocent until proven guilty by the court.
