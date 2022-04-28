Donald Wayne Russell, 37, of McKee, KY appeared in District Court before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday for arraignment. On April 22, 2022 McKee Police Chief Jonathon Sizemore was contacted by Constable Johnny Peters in reference to a male subject that he had detained for stealing medication. When Chief Sizemore arrived on the scene he immediately noticed that Mr. Russell was acting strange. In the uniform citation, Chief Sizemore reported that Russell demonstrated slurred, slowed speech and was very unsteady on his feet, could not follow simple commands such as “turn around” and “don’t move.”
Russell had dropped several white pills that were later identified as hydrocodone. Chief Sizemore stated that Russell attempted to hide these pills by stepping on them. Russell told Sizemore that the pills belonged to his mother but he needed them because he was sick with bad headaches. It was later discovered that Mr. Russell had went with his sister to pick up his Mother’s medication from WalGreens. As they were leaving, Mr. Russell got into the bag and dumped a handful of the medication out. Due to Mr. Russell stepping on the pills some of them were destroyed and Chief Sizemore was unable to determine how many he took. However, there were 9 pills missing from the prescription bottle at the time of the incident. Due to the damage to the pills Chief Sizemore reported that it was possible Russell had anywhere between 4-7 pills. Three of the pills were whole and in Russell’s pocket and the rest were in pieces on the ground. Russell was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Detention Center where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (opiates); prescription controlled substance not in original container, 1st offense; public intoxication controlled substance (excludes alcohol); tampering with physical evidence. After reviewing paperwork associated with Mr. Russell, his last release paper contained an order not to violate any law or to consume any illegal drugs. After reviewing this previous release order. Mr. Russell was also charged with violation of a court order.
At the arraignment of Monday, Mr. Russell entered not guilty pleas for all charges. Judge Bailey-Lewis scheduled a preliminary hearing for May 02, 2022 and set Russell’s bond at $5,000 cash. The court also determined that Russell should be considered a danger to himself or others.
As in all cases at this stage, the defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty in court.
