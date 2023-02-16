Ronnie Pierce, 40, of McKee, KY was scheduled to appear in Circuit Court before Judge Oscar Gayle House for a sentencing hearing last week. Pierce was arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputy JR Weaver on January 01st, 2021 and charged with allegedly enhancement trafficking in a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (> or = 2 GMS Methamphetamine) as well as possession in a Controlled Substance, 1st degree, possession of a Firearm while unlawfully possessing methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana (less than 8 OZ).
Pierce had appeared in Circuit Court on December 06, 2022 where he entered a plea of “Guilty”. It was noted at the December hearing that Pierce had failed to appear previously for a jury trial in the case. Following the change of plea to “Guilty” a court hearing was scheduled for last week for sentencing on these charges; however, once again, Pierce failed to appear in court. As a result, Judge Oscar Gayle House issued a warrant for Pierce’s arrest to be accompanied by a $100,000 cash bond. If anyone has any information regarding the location of Mr. Pierce please contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (606)-287-7121.
