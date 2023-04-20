James Dale Phillips, 29, of Tyner, KY recently appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis in District for arraignment on several charges relating to law enforcement’s dispatch to a residence in Annville, KY for a welfare check on some children. The dispatch reported that James Phillips was shooting a firearm, under the influence, in the yard with the kids being home alone. KSP Trooper J. Montgomery and Deputy Brewer responded to the scene. KSP Post 7 advised Trooper Montgomery that Phillips was a convicted felon.
Upon arriving at the scene and establishing contact with Mr. Phillips he advised the officers that he had not shot any guns but did have guns in the residence. Phillips offered to take the two officers inside the house and show them the firearms. There was a female inside the residence with the kids. This female told Trooper Montgomery that the guns inside the residence belonged to Phillips. Trooper Montgomery stayed outside with Phillips while the female accompanied Deputy Brewer inside the home to show him where the guns were located. Once inside the bedroom where the guns were kept the female advised Deputy Brewer that there were two black boxes laying on the bed that had “dope” inside of them. Deputy brewer asked the female if she would open the boxes and allow him to inspect the contents. She opened both boxes. Inside one black box was a small plastic baggy containing a clear crystal-like substance suspected to be methamphetamine, four (4) glass pipes, and a paper towel. Inside the second black box there were several marijuana “roaches” and a joint. There was also a set of scales lying out on the bed next to the boxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.