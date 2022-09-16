Tabatha Couch, 42, of McKee, KY appeared before Judge Henria Bailey-Lewis on Monday (09/12/22) for arraignment on drug-related charges (Case #22-F-00093). According to information supplied by Sheriff-Elect Daniel Isaacs, Couch had court ordered mental evaluation orders. Sheriff-Elect Isaacs located Couch sitting in the grass beside Fox Town Road. Sheriff-Elect Isaacs asked Couch if he could search her person and her purse for anything harmful or illegal. Couch granted permission for the search. Inside Couch’s purse, Sheriff-Elect Isaacs located a pill bottle containing a small, clear plastic baggy containing a crystalline substance that appeared to be methamphetamine along with a glass pipe with heavy white residue inside (including the baggy weight the crystalline substance weighed 2.2 grams).
Comprehensive Care was contacted by the Jackson County CSO regarding the mental evaluation order and the charges that Couch would be facing. Comprehensive Care advised that because of the felony charge Couch would need to be transported to the jail and if the evaluation was still necessary by the next date then she could be brought to them for evaluation.
