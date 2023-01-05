Currently, there are a lot of questions regarding trash pick-up services in the county. Over the past few years garbage has been a big issue within the county with a large number of people eager to clean up the trash and beautify our community. Last week was a turning point in how that gets accomplished. After failed negotiations led to the former trash pick-up service (Davidson Sanitation) walking out, the Fiscal Court was left with little choice but to roll up their sleeves and implement their own trash pick-up service. At the end of the same meeting, the fiscal court approved the purchase of three (3) garbage trucks. The three trucks are a 2004 GMC, a 2004 International and a 2001 International. The total price was $209,000 for all three. COVID-19 money was used for the purchase as it was an allowable expense because it fell under the category of “health” as well as “critical infrastructure”. The Fiscal Court was able to purchase without bidding them because they were used trucks and it was an emergency situation. The Fiscal Court is only required to solicit bids for new vehicles as well as contracts for construction purposes. The County ordinance states that the County will have trash service and when Davidson gave up their contract, the Fiscal Court had to purchase vehicles to handle the situation.
In an effort to explain the situation to the residents of Jackson County Judge Gabbard reported on his social media page at the end of last week, “On Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 the Fiscal Court held an Emergency meeting. After much deliberation and discussion, the Court voted to raise the monthly pickup rate for garbage to $18 per month. Davidson Sanitation respectfully declined as they had asked for $20 per month for garbage collection. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t reach an agreement.
After the agreement could not be reach we had more discussion and deliberation. The Court then voted to purchase some garbage trucks and offer County pickup. On Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 we located some trucks in Greensboro North Carolina by way of the internet. Yesterday, Thursday December 29, we went to try out those units and was able to purchase and bring those trucks back late last night. Why did we purchase them yesterday? Because we have to start picking up garbage next week.
90 % of the calls I have had since Tuesday have been what happens now. I was hoping to have a route in place by the end of the week (Friday, December 30th, 2022) but we are still working on details of that. There will be no pickup Monday since we are closed for the New Year Holiday. If your pickup day is Monday, set your garbage out Tuesday for the coming week only. If your pickup day is Tuesday also set garbage out Tuesday. If it is Wednesday set it out Wednesday, if Thursday set it out Thursday. If any of this changes I will let you know as soon as I can.
As far as bills go, we will probably not be sending any bills out in January. We are looking at software that is designed for Garbage routes and may take a few days to get in effect. You will not be sent a bill until we get this all figured out and in place. In the meantime, if you still owe Davidson Sanitation money please pay them. Ben showed me the list of non-paying customers at the meeting Tuesday for Jackson County and it was a large number.
Personally, the last thing I wanted was to be tasked with starting a municipal garbage service. I understand why Davidson wanted a price increase and do respect that request. I appreciate Keith and his family. I also respect our Fiscal Court members and their view of the situation. We don’t always agree within the Fiscal Court on every decision but I will not slander them because they are elected to make decisions.
Lastly, I will probably be absent again on Facebook until next week. If you have a question you can Direct message me and I’ll try to get back to you as soon as I can. You can also call our office Tuesday after 8:00 am. We are closed till Tuesday. I have a very close family member that has some serious tests getting ready to take place next week. I do ask for your prayers for my family concerning that situation.
