Jackson County Garbage Truck

One of three garbage trucks purchased by the Jackson County Fiscal Court in order to satisfy legal ordinance requirements to have a trash-pick up service available to Jackson County residents

Currently, there are a lot of questions regarding trash pick-up services in the county. Over the past few years garbage has been a big issue within the county with a large number of people eager to clean up the trash and beautify our community. Last week was a turning point in how that gets accomplished.  After failed negotiations led to the former trash pick-up service (Davidson Sanitation) walking out, the Fiscal Court was left with little choice but to roll up their sleeves and implement their own trash pick-up service. At the end of the same meeting, the fiscal court approved the purchase of three (3) garbage trucks. The three trucks are a 2004 GMC, a 2004 International and a 2001 International. The total price was $209,000 for all three. COVID-19 money was used for the purchase as it was an allowable expense because it fell under the category of “health” as well as “critical infrastructure”. The Fiscal Court was able to purchase without bidding them because they were used trucks and it was an emergency situation. The Fiscal Court is only required to solicit bids for new vehicles as well as contracts for construction purposes. The County ordinance states that the County will have trash service and when Davidson gave up their contract, the Fiscal Court had to purchase vehicles to handle the situation.

In an effort to explain the situation to the residents of Jackson County Judge Gabbard reported on his social media page at the end of last week, “On Tuesday, December 27th, 2022 the Fiscal Court held an Emergency meeting. After much deliberation and discussion, the Court voted to raise the monthly pickup rate for garbage to $18 per month. Davidson Sanitation respectfully declined as they had asked for $20 per month for garbage collection. It is unfortunate that we couldn’t reach an agreement. 

Tags

Recommended for you