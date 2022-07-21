Garvin Baker and Dale Vaughn.JPG

Magistrates Garvin Baker and Dale Vaughn

The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday (July 14, 2022). The court welcomed one visitor, Delbert New, who spoke to the court about the recently completed 2021 Sheriff’s Tax Settlement audit. Mr. New said that the Sheriff’s Office took in $500,00 more than the year before receiving a total of $4,372,391.48.

Delbert New.JPG

Private Auditor Delbert New

In addition, the amount of delinquent taxes decreased by almost $100,000. (Last year delinquents equaled $243,000 whereas this past year they were only $169,745.50). At the end of the tax audit the balance showed an overpayment of only $63.61. (When dealing with a dollar amount of almost four and a half million dollars to have the balance come within sixty-three dollars is remarkable.)

Duck Moore and Sheriff Hays.JPG

County Clerk Donald "Duck" Moore and Sheriff Paul Hays
Ross Murray and Brian Gabbard.JPG

County Attorney Ross Murray and County Jailer Brian Gabbard 