The Jackson County Fiscal Court held its regular monthly meeting last Thursday (July 14, 2022). The court welcomed one visitor, Delbert New, who spoke to the court about the recently completed 2021 Sheriff’s Tax Settlement audit. Mr. New said that the Sheriff’s Office took in $500,00 more than the year before receiving a total of $4,372,391.48.
In addition, the amount of delinquent taxes decreased by almost $100,000. (Last year delinquents equaled $243,000 whereas this past year they were only $169,745.50). At the end of the tax audit the balance showed an overpayment of only $63.61. (When dealing with a dollar amount of almost four and a half million dollars to have the balance come within sixty-three dollars is remarkable.)
The court reviewed and approved maintaining the County Tax Rate for Vehicles at $0.11. This is the same rate that has been in place for the past several years. In addition, the court reviewed and approved the FY22 4th Quarter Report. Judge Gabbard was very pleased with the final report and declared, “The Jail Fund has never looked better during the entire time I have been serving as County Judge Executive.”
In the Judge’s report, Judge Gabbard highlighted the Jackson County Developmental Association sponsoring community meetings to gain public input and ideas that will be used to update the Jackson County Strategic Plan. Judge Gabbard reported, “A strategic plan like this is what many counties and cities use when applying for grants, seeking funding for projects or looking to improve infrastructure. In a nutshell, it’s a blueprint of what we would like to have in Jackson County.” Judge Gabbard also offered a big congratulations to the Jackson County All Stars 10 U Fastpitch Softball team. Judge Gabbard reported, “Last week I designated the week of July 9-16 Jackson County Little League Youth Sports Week in recognition of the girls winning the District Championship. The Girls went to the State Championship this week and went undefeated to win the Little League State Tournament for their age group. What an accomplishment!”
Magistrate Dale Vaughn also offered a thank you for all those that gave the Jackson County All Stars 10 U Fastpitch Softball team a welcoming parade through Annville after their victory. Vaughn remarked, “For law enforcement, the volunteer fire department, the ambulance service, and members of the community to organize and execute a parade with a couple of hours is truly remarkable. It is something those girls and the community will always remember.”
Sheriff Hays reported that there was an arrest at Flat Lick Falls whereby an out-of-state individual who had been staying there for some time was found to be driving a stolen vehicle from North Carolina. Sheriff Hays stressed the need to place an attendant at the park to keep an eye out for those that may want to use the park for ulterior motives. Sheriff Hays also said he had been working with the Jackson County Public School District to place a School Resource Officer at the middle school. The School Resource Officer at the high school will remain in place.
Sheriff Hays informed the fiscal court that thefts and burglaries are becoming a real problem with thieves targeting abandoned or non-resident properties. The sheriff highly recommended that property owners place security cameras and alarms around their property, especially if they were going to be absent for any length of time.
In the jail report, Jailer Brian Gabbard reported that the Detention Center’s garden is doing very well and they recently harvested tw0 50 lbs bags of green beans, 30 heads of cabbage and a whole bunch of tomatoes. Jailer Gabbard reported that the inmates recently washed all the school buses helping the school district prepare for the upcoming school year. The road-side garbage pickup inmate work-release program is still actively picking up trash. The in-house classes are still being well received and the jail brought in approximately $17,000 as incentives to help educate the inmates. Each time an inmate successfully completes a class the institution is rewarded with a monetary incentive. In addition, the amount that the state provides the local jail to house State Inmates increased from $31 to $35 per day.
Jailer Gabbard also provided a Jail Commissary Report as directed by the state auditors in earlier audits. The commissary had only $27,000 in its account when Gabbard became Jailer. The Commissary fund now has a balance of $199,000. This money can only be spent on items that benefit the inmates or improves security at the detention facility. In the recent past the commissary money has been used to purchase work-release vehicles, mowers, security cameras, and weed-eaters. In addition, the funds are used to help pay the medical bills of the inmates.
The fiscal court reviewed and approved the Sheriff’s 2nd quarter report. The Sheriff’s Office runs their budget on the calendar year whereas the Fiscal Court runs from July 01 – June 30). The court also acknowledged that the See Cemetery Road Right of Way was taken in by deed.
In an effort to address the number of costly thefts that have taken place at the Transfer Station, the fiscal court approved a Southeastern Security Service proposal for a security system at the location in the amount of $3,871.00. This would entail a total of six (6) cameras with recording capabilities. In the past, thefts have resulted in the loss of 60 cots, catalytic converters from vehicles, chain saws and other items.
The court discussed discontinuing maintenance on the Junior York Road (CR-1029). There is a process outlined in the KRS that has to be adhered to before the county can discontinue maintenance on a county road. One of the first steps is to appoint two independent evaluators to view the road and its context before making recommendations back to the court. The fiscal court voted approval to appoint Sammy Banks and Billie Joe Johnson to serve as those independent evaluators. After receiving the input from these independent evaluators, the fiscal court must hold a public hearing solicit input from the general public before making a final decision.
The court executed Emergency Budget Amendment #06302022 to account for $927,821.41 received that was not expected at the beginning of the fiscal year last time.
Dove-tailing with concerns raised by Sheriff Hays, the fiscal court addressed the need to set rules for the Flat Lick Falls Campground facilities. There was a number of ideas discussed including limiting the number of campers per spot, limiting the number of vehicles per spot, and requiring license plate numbers for the vehicles. After some discussion the court agreed that these rules would need top develop over time as their need became more apparent.
The court discussed purchasing a two (2) acre tract of property from Brian and Allison Murray that would allow the county to expand Worthington Park in Annville. The property could be purchased for $40,000. In addition, the court discussed giving the Jackson County Fair Board $30,000 to combine with money they already have to purchase a McKee property that could be used for multiple purposes associated with the annual Fair. This item was tabled to provide time for the court members to evaluate the property.
The court created a bank account as required by a newly passed law (KRS 64.012) for County Clerk Fees associated with Records Storage. County Clerk Donald “Duck” Moore expressed his frustration over the futility of the new requirement. “This will accomplish nothing but increase the paperwork and tedious work associated with the fund,” Moore said.
The court reviewed and accepted the Treasurer’s Bills and Transfers. An opportunity for public comments and announcements was provided then the next Fiscal Court meeting was scheduled for August 11, 2022 at 1:00 P.M.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.