JC Sun Court Report

Court District News of 01/09/2023 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts

Pawlowski, Misty; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Appoint DPA, Pre-liminary Hearing 1/18/2023 @9:30AM

