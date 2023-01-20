Court District News of 01/09/2023 with Hon. Allen B. Roberts
Pawlowski, Misty; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Giving Officer False Identifying Information; Appoint DPA, Pre-liminary Hearing 1/18/2023 @9:30AM
Pawlowski, Misty D; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Appoint DPA, Set Pre-Trial Conference 1/18/2023
Truett, Robert S; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-11 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Oper MV U/Influ Cont Sub-1st; Poss Controlled Sub, 1stDegree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Poss Controlled Sub, 2ndDegree- Drug Unspecified (2 counts); Controlled Substance Prescription Not In Orig Container, 1st (3 counts); Preliminary Hearing 1/18/2023 @9:30AM
Truett, Robert S; Poss Cont Sub, 3rd Degree- Drug Unspecified; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 1/18/2023
Anderson, Christopher D; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates
Angel, Curtis Wayne; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st
Angel, Jordan Ryan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Baker, Phillip T; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 2/6/2023 @9:30AM
Ball, Jonathan Taylor; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; One Headlight; Order signed
Ball, Taylar Marie; Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; No Operators/Moped License; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Issue WOA $200 cash bond, did not appear
Beach, Paige A; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; License to Be In Possession; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Issue WOA $300 cash bond, did not appear
Bowles, Crystal; Criminal Trespass-1st Degree; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 11/18/2023 @9:30AM
Bowles, Dustin; Assault 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2ndOffense; Assault-3rd Degree- Police/Probation Officer; Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree; Resisting Arrest; Issue WOA, FTA for Preliminary Hearing- no bond
Bowles, Dustin; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Issue WOA, $1,000 cash bond, def did not appear
Bowling, Joseph L; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Burkhart, Christopher; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond, def did not appear, set bond forfeiture hearing 2/6/2023 @9:30AM, order signed
Burton, Ishmael Mic; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit order dismissing signed
Byrd, Donny; Issue WOA, $5,000 cash bond
Byrd, Donny; Issue WOA, $5,000 cash bond
Campbell, Raleigh G; Assault 4th Degree Minor Injury; Guilty Plea, 210 days jail, credit 20 days, balance conditional discharge 2 years
Campbell, Raleigh G; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Guilty Plea, 210 days jail (credit 20 days), pay court costs, 3/6/2023
Campos, Ricardo; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Carr, Dustin Lee; Speeding 18MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Chaney, Edmund; Violation Of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O.; Continued to 5/29/2023
Clemmons, Michelle Lynn; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dept
Crowe, Elizabeth Marie; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Dixon, John; No/Expired Registration Plates; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle; No Operators/Moped License; No Motorcycle Operators License; Failure To Comply W/Helmet Law <21 Years Old; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Counts 1-8 Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Pre-Trial Conference 3/20/2023 @9:30AM
Dixon, Sierra K; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, Preliminary Hearing 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Dixon, Sierra K; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Pre-Trial Conference 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Eagle, Carl Dakota Smokey; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; amend to 5MPH Over (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $10 fine + court costs
Edwards, Jessica K; Continued to 4/17/2023 @9:30AM
Edwards, Jessica K; Theft By Deception- Include Cold Checks U/$500 (2 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 4/17/2023 @9:30AM
Elsewick, Matthew; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Fortenberry, Steven; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amend to 5MPH Over (Limited Access); Guilty Plea, fine + court costs, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice, License to Be In Possession; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof filed, 3/6/2023
Fox, Daniela Susan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Fox, Homer; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dept
Friel, Chase Allen; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice
Gabbard, Janet; Fleeing Or Evading Police, 2nd Degree (On Foot); 1st Degree Possession Of CS/Drug Unspecified, 1stOffense; Amended to Possession Of CS 3rd Degree, Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Pre-Trial Conference 3/20/2023 @9:30AM
Gabbard, Janet R; Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree; Criminal Trespassing-3rd Degree; Drug Paraphernalia- Buy/Possess; Poss Controlled Sub, 1st Degree, 1st Offense (Methamphetamine); Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor; Preliminary Hearing held, probable cause found on count 4, hand case over to grand jury for consideration, recognize def to appear in circuit court on March 7, 2023 @10:30AM to answer indictment
Grady, Harley Madison; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Order of dismissal signed
Graham, Mary; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond
Gullett, James R; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; Continued to 1/18/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Hacker, Jeffrey C; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Issue WOA, $300 cash bond
Haddix, Michael Shane; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit
Hatfield, Morgan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; No Brake Lights (Passenger Vehicles); Improper Equipment; Send FTA to dept, def did not appear
Hayes, Jacob Michael; Speeding 15MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-2 prepaid, Booster Seat Violations
Hayre, James Darrell; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-6 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; proof filed
Holt, Matthew Joseph; Review 4/03/2023 @9:30AM
House, David Lee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Hubbard, James; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree; Intimidating A Participant In Legal Process; Continued to 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Hubbard, James; Continued to 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Hundley, Amber Gail; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License
Ingram, Hannah Richelle; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Order of dismissal signed
Isaacs, Arthur D; Careless Driving; Guilty, $200 fine + court costs, Improper Passing; Not Guilty, Dismissed w/o prejudice, court trial held
Johnson, Corey; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; License To Be In Possession; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond, did not appear
Justice, Russell Dean; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; Counts 1-4 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; Pre-Trial Conference 3/20/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
King, Justin; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Lainhart, Merrill; Alcohol Intoxication In A Public Place-1st & 2nd Offense; Guilty Plea, 2 days jail (credit 2 days)
Lakes, Bobby; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Lakes, William R; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st
Lockhart, Macy; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Lupson, Roger; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Marshall, Tonia Gail; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Failure To Produce Insurance Card
McCarty, Kyle Dean; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
McLane, Zachary James; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
McQueen, Brandon; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, License To Be In Possession; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Pre-Trial Conference 2;6/2023 @9:30AM
McQueen, Brandon; Assault 4th Degree Dating Violence Minor Injury; Amended to Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea, 11 days jail (credit 11 days)
McQueen, Brandon; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence Minor Injury, Amended to Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea, 11 days jail (credit 11 days)
McQueen, Claudine; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
McWhorter, Tiffany; Assault, 4th Degree Dating Violence (No Visible Injury); Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree, Guilty Plea, 1 day jail (credit 1 day)
Miller, Evy D; Oper Mv U/Influ Of Alc-1st; Guilty Plea, 17 days jail (credit 17 days), order attend ADE classes, license suspension will be handled administratively, 425$ service fee + court costs, 3/6/2023
Moore, Brittany; Receiving Stolen Property $1,000 < $10,000; Not Guilty Plea, Appoint DPA, 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Moore, Tee J; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dep
Morales, Jose; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Guilty Plea, $10 fine, No Operators/Moped License; Guilty Plea, $25 fine + court costs, 3/6/2023, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice
Mullins, Zackery Christian; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid
Neeley, Shawn Mitchell; Failure Of Non-Owner Operator To Maintain Req Insurance, 1st; Counts 1-2 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates
Parsons, Carter; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Peters, Melinda; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; order of dismissal signed
Ray, Donald Lee; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept
Redding, Jessica; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; prepaid, License To Be In Possession; Dismissal w/o prejudice, proof
Richardson, Brian Ashton; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; order of dismissal signed
Robinson, Brenda K; No/Expired Registration Plates; Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice, Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Dismissed w/o prejudice, proof filed
Robinson, Justin M; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; Counts 1-3 Not Guilty Plea, Operating Vehicle W/Expired Operators License; License Not In Possession; Pre-Trial Conference 3/6/2023 @9:30AM
Robinson, Michael G Jr; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Rose, Anthony Wayne; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Continued to 1/18/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Rose, Douglas Glenn; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Issue WOA, $200 cash bond, did not appear
Ruble, Rickie T; Non Support; Amended to Flagrant Non Support. Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (3 counts), Set Preliminary Hearing 1/23/2023 @9:30AM
Shaffer, Kimberly; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner to Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Improper Display Of Registration Plates; Counts 4-7 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure To Notify Address Change To Dept Of Transp; License to Be In Possession; Failure to Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor
Sharp, James; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Sizemore, Dora Lee; Speeding 9MPH Over Limit; prepaid, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, No/Expired Registration Plates; filed proof of registration
Sizemore, Jeffery; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure To Use Child Restraint Device In Vehicle; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; License to Be In Possession; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Issue WOA, $300 cash bond, did not appear
Sizemore, Kendell Ross; Public Intoxication Controlled Subs (Excludes Alc); Counts 1-2 Guilty Plea, 60 days jail (credit 60 days), Poss Cont Sub, 2nd Degree – Drug Unspecified; No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 3-4 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st
Smith, Sandra Raette; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning, Obstructed Vision And/Or Windshield; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/proof, Failure to Produce Insurance Card; Dismissed w/o prejudice, proof filed, Failure Of Owner To Maintain Required Insurance/Security, 1st; Dismissed w/o prejudice, proof filed
Sparks, Douglas J; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Sparks, Elmer Douglas; Assault, 4th Degree Domestic Violence Minor Injury; Terroristic Threatening, 3rd Degree (4 counts); Failure To Appear, Citation for Misdemeanor (3 counts); Review 2/20/2023
Sparks, Jessie Ray; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Guilty Plea, $20 fine + court costs, 3/6/2023, No/Expired Registration Plates; Counts 2-3 Dismissed w/o prejudice, Failure to Register Transfer Of Motor Vehicle
Stevens, Shannon Lee; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Failure To Produce Insurance Card; Failure to Wear Seat Belts; No Tail Lamps; Issue WOA, $300 cash bond, did not appear
Stevens, Tabatha; Poss Of Marijuana; Issue WOA, $500 cash bond, did not appear
Tapio, Donald Gilbert; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Amended to 5MPH Over (Limited Access), Guilty Plea, $10 fine + court costs
Taulbee, Dax W; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Taylor, Johnny Michael; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; No/Expired Registration Plates; Failure Of Owner To Maintain Req Insurance/Security, 1st; Issue WOA, $300 cash bond, did not appear
Thomas, Heather Morgan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Trosclair, Ryan Joseph; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Turner, C Anthony; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Send FTA to dept, did not appear
Turner, Kendra Renee; No/Expired Kentucky Registration Receipt; Counts 1-2 Not Guilty Plea, No/Expired Registration Plates; Pre-Trial Conference 3/6/2023 @9:30AM
Vires, Kristopher Ryan; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Failure To Wear Seat Belts; Continued to 2/20/2023 @9:30AM, send court notice
Wagers, Carlos; Failure To Appear, Citation For Misdemeanor (2 counts); Continued to 4/3/2023 @9:30AM
Weybright, Leah Sierra; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; prepaid
Wilson, Blake Logan; Assault, 2nd Degree; Amended to Assault 4th Degree, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 1 day), conditional discharge 2 years, pay court costs, 3/6/2023
Wilson, Kevin Lee; Assault, 2nd Degree; Amended to Assault, 4th Degree, Guilty Plea, 365 days jail (credit 1 day), pay court costs, 3/6/2023
Wilson, Randy; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Operating On Suspended/Revoked Operators License; Issue WOA, $300 cash bond, did not appear
Worley, Ronald M; Speeding 5MPH Over Limit; Dismissed w/o prejudice w/warning
